RE: APRIL 7 HODGES LETTER (POEM)
The very thoughtful and poignant poem composed by Beverly Hodges was just so powerful I have read it four or five times to let it all sink in.
The feelings so many of us are dismayed by, what seems to be so sudden a reversal from our traditions, couldn’t be summed up in better detail.
A few of the gems that jumped out are when she says “it seems nothing is familiar. Where do we belong”? Or “values are something from the past”, and when she mentions Satan dictating our morals and what was once right is now wrong it is so profound!
When our morals are no longer dictated by God as a society we are in big trouble and our freedoms will soon be a distant memory because they were granted by Him and not man.
Paul Myers
Woodland Park
‘More laws’ does not equal ‘more safety’
Why is the first response to a horrible mass shooting always “we need gun control”? Do people really believe that those who are ignoring the laws against murder, the laws against firing a weapon in a public place, against assault — that those people are not going to also ignore the laws for accessing guns? According to everytownresearch.org, the majority of mass shootings are perpetrated by someone who is already prohibited from having a firearm. More laws are not going to help; they are only going to make it more difficult for responsible citizens to have guns for recreation and for home and property protection.
We have many, many times more deaths from automobile accidents — why are we not blaming the vehicles instead of the drivers? Or alcohol, which according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism is the third leading cause of death in the U.S., behind tobacco use and “poor diet and physical inactivity”? Or let’s take these in combination — according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people died a day in 2019. Should we make laws against driving drunk? Oh wait, we already have them!
Instead, why don’t we focus our energies on helping people NOT become mass murderers? There are many people going hungry in this great nation. There are some people with mental illnesses that are untreated, people not cared for. Let’s look at the WHY first, because the HOW can change.
People are in debt and lose their jobs — how is that happening? In our consumer-culture, are we putting more value on things than on people? And I think most people want the same outcome — a peaceful, secure life, loving relationships. Why are we angry all the time? Why are people so quick to take offense at the smallest imagined slight? Let’s look at that, and see what needs to be done about it (laws against Facebook and Twitter, perhaps?).
It is astounding and upsetting to realize how many people — including many elected officials — are ignorant about how this country was founded and why it was set up the way it was. The Constitution and the Bill of Rights are not outdated or old-fashioned; they are timeless. And we need to be aware of who crafted them. Those people had just fought a war of independence from a tyrannical and unresponsive government. The second amendment was not just so the new country could defend itself from foreign powers. It was also so the citizens of that country could defend themselves against their own government, should it become tyrannical and unresponsive. And now our government is wanting to take away that defense.
We still have some power without resorting to violence (“the last refuge of the incompetent,” as Isaac Asimov so well described it). But it takes educating yourself, not just blinding accepting the sound-bites we see on TV as being the whole story. It takes thinking things through, not knee-jerk reactions to tragedies. Can Americans still do those things? We shall see.
Linda Lewis
Florissant
Earning a ‘PHD’
I want to thank the state of Colorado for helping me and thousands of people earn their PHD (pothole dodger) for driving on Highway 24 between Cascade and Divide.
It has been at least 20 years since this portion of Highway 24 has been replaced or repaved. There are numerous cracks dips and holes that cause your tires and shocks to wear out long before their time. All these cracks, dips and holes cause rocks of asphalt to be dislodged and break windshields.
When is the highway department or state of Colorado going to fix this road? Our local highway department are trying their best by filling potholes but that is not enough. This is a safety hazard to the public and could cause a severe accident from all the hazards we see daily on our drive. I am a very concerned citizen.
James Grimmett
Divide
Forest management by arrest
The April 7 article ‘Wild West’ shooting area north of Woodland Park a focus of Forest Service plan highlighted the problem of virtually unregulated shooting activities on Forest Service land by irresponsible shooters.
The article noted “Enforcement is needed, the chief said. ‘I’ve always found if you don’t supervise an area, you get what you deserve.’”
In my view, that reflects an all too common government attitude that arresting and imprisoning people to solve a problem is the preferred “go-to” solution. In this case, it would involve closing public lands to recreational shooting and dedicating public resources to law enforcement rather than building and maintaining public shooting ranges as the first priority.
Unfortunately, management by arrest is the default government position for all manner of social issues. Too many drugs in society? Create criminals of those who possess or sell drugs and imprison them. Got a gun violence problem? Create a new class of criminals of any and everyone who possesses banned weapons, seek them out and arrest our way out of the problem. Got a pandemic issue? Create a mask mandate and order businesses closed. Those who do not comply can become the newest class of criminals.
Got a forest lands management problem? Arrest our way out of the problem by criminalizing any and everyone who shoots firearms on public lands. Maybe, for good measure, make it illegal to carry firearms on national forest lands, ‘cause everyone knows that firearms are inherently dangerous. Or, require a special Forest Service issued license to bear arms in the national forest, and arrest, prosecute and imprison those who do not comply.
It does not have to be that way. An alternative to “management by arrest” is to recognize the public demand for this activity and prioritize building public ranges, like the excellent one the Colorado Department of Wildlife maintains just north of Salida. Instead of spending public money on more law enforcement and creating a new class of criminals, how about spending that money on building and maintaining public shooting ranges?
Mark Sievers
Cripple Creek
Looking for insight on Equality Act
I am truly bewildered about the passage of the “Equality Act’ in the House and now being considered in the Senate. This bill promotes the idea that men who believe themselves to be women can participate in women’s sports, be allowed access to women’s locker rooms and restrooms and change their gender identity on government documents well after being documented visually at birth by a licensed physician. Now there are 40 or more genders, and genetic make up has nothing to do with being female or male.
I was never taught any of this. These concepts have never been explained to me which I believe includes at least half of all Americans. Why can’t a man or woman feel like a member of the opposite sex without surgically altering themselves? How does one change their DNA, chromosomes and skeletal design? Why would anyone allow a minor to make a life changing irreversible decision to undergo gender re-assignment treatment when they’re not even allowed to buy a smartphone or a car?
I’m willing to be the student in the classroom who puts his hand up and says plainly, “Teacher, I don’t get it!” I would like to understand, but NO more badgering, insults, intimidation or canceling. TEACH!
If we are to have unity, then we must have common understanding. I believe it is the duty of this paper to explain and promote understanding thereby bridging the gap between insight and knowledge, and those of us who just don’t know, have never had it explained and are products of public education from decades past. Please bring us all up to speed so we can have a unified America.
Mike McKay
Florissant
