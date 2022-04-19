Re: statements made at WPSD board meeting
I do not believe I will ever understand why some think they have to distort the truth, or outright lie, in order to support their claimed values. If your values are truly worthy, how can distortion or lying be ethical or moral, or authentically support your values?
The claim that Critical Race Theory was taught in the Woodland Park School District is simply not true. The claim that “Black Lives Matter will go back to the sewer” is a grotesque godawful lying distortion, and is as insulting as nearly anything that can be said by a wounded Vietnam War veteran who presumably believed he fought for the freedom of all Americans in that war, or at least certainly all his fellow soldiers, who definitely included people with “Black” skin. Actually 7,243 or 12.4% of all soldiers killed in Vietnam were Black.
And how “exceptional” was the USA in Vietnam anyway, when our own “leaders” — like McNamara and others — later admitted we lied to get into that war, and never should have been in it, killing the over 58,000 exceptional Americans we did, like my best friend from fifth grade through college who graduated Summa Cum Laud and had already been accepted into graduate school for zoology, but was drafted and killed. If that’s the American exceptionalism that will be taught, who needs it, or who should ever even want it?
In my opinion, that all three points above were said in support of the current WPSD Board of Education is horrifically, sadly pathetic and sickeningly underlines a basic problem with that board. In my opinion, they were elected on misleading the public through a non-factual basis of using distortion and lies that simply had nothing at all to do with the reality of education in the Woodland Park school district.
That the overwhelming majority of people with what is labeled “Black” skin have had to deal with racism over and over in this country is neither a lie nor a distortion about this country. If you had “Black” skin, you would not be claiming it is a distortion of American history that racism has existed since at least 1619 when slavery began. If you had “Black” skin and were a parent, you would know it is not a distortion of American history that you have to give your children “the talk” about how to respond if ever stopped by the police, when as “white” parents you don’t even think about giving such a talk.
Yeah, I’m labeled “white,” but am a parent of an adopted “Black” daughter from the time she was three weeks old, and she and her “Black” husband have two beautiful “Black” children, and all four of them have had to deal with the specific kinds of racism stated above. So don’t claim “Black Lives Matter will go back to the sewer” and that you are a patriot who cares about authentic education for all our children, because I know from personal experience such a statement to be a lying distortion of the worst kind. And you, and everyone else, should too.
Rodney Noel Saunders, United Methodist pastor, retired, Florissant
Charis article omitted important statement
The article, “Charis seeks to rescind agreement with city to tax student dorms before they’re built,” in the 13 April edition of The Courier by Debbie Kelley was originally published in The Gazette. I feel an important statement was edited out in The Courier version, in brackets below:
“ . . .the ministry believes the agreement was made in error, Lawson said [and cites several reasons it is illiegal.”]. “[. . .the consent to the condition was given by the construction supervisor at the time but is ‘invalid and unenforceable,’ the new application states.”]
I have two questions for Mr. Wommack and Charis. If the construction supervisor was not authorized to sign the agreement, why was he/she allowed to? And why was this not corrected at the time but only brought to light now, 10 years later?
Rick Weaver, Woodland Park
Editor’s note: The above information was added to a later version of The Gazette article after it had been added to last week’s Courier. The online version of the story has been updated to include it.
Now is the time
Springtime is upon us, along with the increased potential for wildfires. This is one of the driest winter/spring seasons that I have seen in nearly 30 years in this region.
There have already been several wildfires in Colorado so far this season, including two in Boulder County that triggered massive evacuations of residents and business owners. The Marshall Fire destroyed over 1,000 homes in a matter of hours! There have been numerous brush fires breaking out in El Paso and surrounding counties as well.
As property owners in Teller County, Woodland Park and surrounding mountain communities we have a responsibility to our property, our families, neighbors and local community to do our part to mitigate fire danger on our own properties. This involves getting rid of dead pine needles and debris around all buildings and structures, along our access roads and our property boundaries. We also need to remove any “ladder fuels” on our properties such as dead weeds, shrubs, dead low hanging branches on our trees, etc. Let’s remove any clutter and flammables so that our first responders have a fighting chance of saving our homes and properties in the event of major wildfire.
Many of us have already experienced the stress and terror of being evacuated during the Hayman and Waldo Canyon fires, so we already know firsthand the extreme danger that we currently are facing this spring and summer.
I am shocked and amazed at the number of dead standing timber that I see driving around Teller County and the City of Woodland Park. If you have dead standing trees on your property, please cut them down or reach out for help in doing so. I have spent years cleaning up our property, and while all of this truly helps I am still concerned about those who live in my neighborhood that have done NOTHING!
Now is the time to prepare not when the fire is already coming down the road! Let’s work together to make Woodland Park and Teller County as fire safe as possible.
Jim Haggins, Woodland Park
A letter to Putin and his army
Some questions and thoughts to ponder...
What is the point of destruction and indiscriminate death? Will your ego glory in the devastation you have created? Are you blind to those that suffer? What will you gain; but a wasteland devoid of life!
Have you never heard of Karma? What goes around, comes around. You reap what you sow. Are you not concerned for your soul? All are held accountable in the end for their actions in this life. NO ONE IS IMMUNE!!
Sincerely,
One who is praying for the end of your campaign against Ukraine
Johanna Stiles, Divide
Re: WPSD school buildings
This past fall, the prior WPSD Board spent $40,000 on an outside facility consulting firm who presented the district’s current functional capacity (not max capacity):
The firm measured Gateway Elementary’s capacity at 64%, with 301 students enrolled and 471 “seats” available.
Columbine is at 53%, with 260 students enrolled and 494 seats available.
Summit is at 47% capacity with 264 students enrolled and 560 seats available
The middle school is at 45% capacity with 406 students enrolled and 900 seats available.
The high school is at 50% capacity with 601 students enrolled and 1,200 seats available.
The firm’s forecast? A loss of 72 combined middle school and high school students every year while taxpayer’s still pay $2.6+ million annually to maintain and operate all school buildings.
The consultants proposed an option of closing an elementary building in 5-10 years due to ample space in the remaining elementary schools. However, the middle school and high school would still be well below capacity, near 40%.
The recently elected WPSD Board has inherited this state of the district — declining enrollment by 1,500 students in the past 20 years.
School closure was a district conversation in 2012 and 2015, not new at all, though there have been no solutions.
These costly, underutilized public school buildings are designed to provide educational space to students, paid by taxpayers. Merit Academy is a local charter school serving local students, and they’re growing. The financial agreement for Merit to pay WPSD for Merit’s space in a public school building is a vital support, a needed facilities-resource, and advantageous in possibly preventing an elementary school from closing.
This is neither a hasty decision nor a financial burden. I applaud Merit Academy’s and WPSD’s boards and administrators for this practical solution to benefit all students of our district.
Antoinette Harris, Florissant
