A past Florissant fire chief weighs in on the board election

My time as Chief with Florissant Fire was most memorable. Scenic rural Colorado, small mountain town, and a population representing a cross-section of the nicest, most caring people I could ever hope to meet. I wish nothing but the best for all of you.

In my 26 years of fire service, I’ve worked with a lot of boards, both good and bad. As somewhat of an expert on boards, I would like to put in my two cents worth regarding the upcoming election. Please choose wisely, my Florissant friends. I have stayed current on local developments by attending Zoom board meetings, reading newspaper articles, and continuing relationships with people I worked with. Simply put, the present board members must be voted out. Thompson, Sutton, and Snare are the wrong people to run a fire department.

I do not, personally or professionally know, all the candidates running. But I know some of them well enough to trust their judgment, and their endorsements carry significant weight with me. Please choose five from the following six names, and give them your vote May 2nd, 2023. They are Robert Perry, Judy Dunn, Dave Groat, Paul del Toro, Allen Schultz, and Jim Rank.

Michael Bailey, Florissant

Response to Erik Stone Column on April 12

Commissioner Stone, Why are you meddling in our Florissant Special Fire District Election? You reside in another Fire District and cannot vote in this election. The Fire Board was plagued with problems and the damage was continued when you voted to appoint Starla Thompson and Amanda Sutton as Board members. This Board, and their followers, can only resort to unfounded and exaggerated character assassinations, because their record is dismal.

We have witnessed secrecy, contempt for the taxpaying public, vilifying NoFloCo (a volunteer nonprofit organization) and irresponsible spending (including $83,000 in legal fees, $30,000 in office renovations, creating 2 PAID Captain positions and increasing the Chief’s salary to $87,000 with unlimited PAID TIME OFF).

We cannot even get accurate numbers of how many first responders and EMTs are presently on the FFD. We do know that we have lost many qualified, certified, reliable and experienced volunteers. Many have resigned or were terminated by Fire Chief Holt and this present Board has supported his actions.

If we continue with this present Board, they will move us forward into a divided District with higher taxes, increased or canceled homeowners insurance and bad decisions.

Good people of Florissant Fire Protection District, please check out http://ffpdcandidates.org. Let’s get a fresh start and elect Groat, Perry, Schultz, DelToro and Dunn on Tuesday, May 2, at Florissant Fire Department.

Dave Groat, Lake George

Response to two related opinion columns

This is a difficult letter for me to write. I know both Rodney Saunders (Guest Column in Courier, Mar. 29 p. 11) and Jameson Dion (Guest Column in Courier, April 12, 2023 p. 11). While we are allowed, under the 1st Amendment, to speak our mind, I think that we need to dial back the name calling a bit. I believe in attacking ideas, not people. Jameson calling Rodney “Two Pinocchio’s”, while cute, is not appropriate. So, I wish that the name calling would stop. It is not funny. Now, getting to other items in the letters, where did Jameson get that a group advocated for “drag queen shows” and an invitation for the “Satanic Temple” to come to WP school?

If someone said that they wanted to invite a big Christian leader to our school, I might say something like how about me inviting the Satanic Temple or a leader in Evolutionary Science? Jameson mentioned that Rodney’s political leanings are obvious, so are his (and mine). And that Rodney was one of the plaintiffs in the recent case against the Teller County Sherriff for holding prisoners for ICE, illegally past their sentence date and their fine was paid. So what? I think it a good idea to monitor the activities of our public servants? The main purpose of this letter is that it is OK to attack ideas, but not each other. All are entitled to their own opinions. But no one is entitled to name calling.

Michael Stewart, Woodland Park

Discrepancies in bylaws

The FFPD continues to misuse a third unpublished set of bylaws, violating Colorado Revised Statutes at multiple levels. Look on the FFPD website to review the meeting minutes for validation. The bylaws list the author Jennifer Bittman, 12/17/2019 @ 6:20 PM, and Jeff Bittman last updated, 12/17/2019 @ 6:27 PM.

Starla Thompson uses the bylaws in a few meetings. July 18, 2022, say that with five board members present that a two-yea vote states the motion passed. Article 4, Section 9(C) — Abstention is neither a yes or no vote and is not counted in vote tabulation for decisions. The members had two yea, two abstained, and one no vote.

During the August 24, 2022 meeting, Starla Thompson again used the bylaws:

“Starla referenced article 4, section 6 from the bylaws of the Board of directors that states the second vice president is held by the Chief of the department. It is considered part of interim chief Holt’s responsibility to speak, answer and participate in the board meetings.”

The Special Districts Administration Board Member Manual shows the TABOR interpretation for entering into a multi-year contract, which in this case would have been performed in October 2022 for just under Two Hundred to Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($ 200,000 — $ 400,000) due to clauses in the contract.

“Interpreted conservatively, all multi-year contracts (including employment contracts) requiring the expenditure of District funds would require voter approval unless adequate cash reserves have been pledged and held to pay the obligation.”

Dennis Shorn, Florissant

Signs of fentanyl use and overdose

Fentanyl, also known as Actiq, Duragesic or Sublimaze in its prescription form, is a potent painkiller developed in the 1960s to treat extreme pain. Some strains of Fentanyl can be 50 times more potent than morphine.

According to a U.S. government report, Fentanyl has been traced back to illegal labs in China and Mexico. The drug is then trafficked to countries like the U.S., laced with heroin and sold to buyers who have no knowledge of the added heroin.

Some of the signs of Fentanyl use to look for are:

· Drowsiness

· Confusion

· Constipation

· Weakness

· Dry mouth

· Constricted pupils

· Unconsciousness

· Slowed respirations

· Decreased heart rate

· Nausea

· Sweating

· Flushing

· Confusion

· Stiff or rigid muscles

· Tight feeling in the throat

· Difficulty concentrating

“Fentanyl is potentially deadly, even at low levels. Consumption of doses as low as 0.25mg can be fatal,” states the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Signs of Fentanyl Overdose:

· Very low blood pressure

· Pinpoint pupils

· Weak muscles

· Dizziness

· Confusion

· Extreme sleepiness

· Loss of consciousness

· Bluish tint to nails and lips

· Profoundly slowed heart beat

· Dangerously slowed or stopped breathing

Matthew Goodson, Denham Springs, La.

