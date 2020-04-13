Editor's Note: Due to limited print space, this week's Courier Letters to the Editor ran online only.
Gratitude
I just wanted to shout out a BIG thank you to my Teller County neighbors for all the help and efforts you have put in to keep us safe during this coronavirus craziness: the Woodland Park Senior Center for your meal program; Teller Senior Coalition for all your efforts and care; the grocery store workers and Walmart clerks; and, of course, any medical nurse, doctor, therapist, aide, etc.; my neighbors and friends; and fellow churchgoers for looking out for me!
To everyone who has donated to help keep our seniors safe, and to everyone doing their part to beat this virus, thank you!
Please remember to howl at 8 p.m. each night so we can all hear.
Laura Meyers
Woodland Park
Vote Williams for commissioner
I enthusiastically support and endorse Dan Williams for District 1 Teller County Commissioner. I have known Dan for many years and consider him to be one of the finest and most capable leaders I know.
He has an incredible heart for Teller County and its people. Dan has been a long standing community leader in Teller County and his selfless service to our community started long before his campaign for County Commissioner did. Like others who know him, I can personally attest that he is a caring and inspirational leader with a focus on serving others.
Dan is a multiple combat Veteran and real patriot who understands leadership under pressure and is someone who personally fought for the freedoms and liberty we all enjoy. Dan is a man who understands the balance between the rule of law, the function of government and the rights of private citizens. He is an incredible and experienced county and community leader with strategic vision and true ability.
Teller County is at a very critical time in its history. In order to meet the challenges and opportunities facing us head on we need strong leadership now and in the future and we need Dan Williams. I have personally called Dan to ask him for his thoughts on complex problems and challenges and he always offers clear and insightful recommendations that have worked.
I know Dan to be a man of great integrity and high moral character; both traits that are critical to the leadership required of a County Commissioner. As Thomas Paine once said, “these are the times that try men’s souls.” What is needed now are people with true ability, experience, and a lifetime of service. Dan has the ability to lead our County on day one which will be critical in the months ahead as we recover from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuild our economic base.
There is no doubt in my mind, that Dan Williams is the only clear choice for District 1 Teller County Commissioner. Please give him your support – our future depends on it
Jason Mikesell
Woodland Park
Thankful for great leadership during this difficult time
In these tough times, we need to look to leaders who set aside political differences to address the pandemic our county and the rest of the world is facing. Sen. Cory Gardner has been such a leader.
During his self-quarantine, and after, Gardner has worked to provide relief to those who need it. He fought to pass the $2 trillion economic relief package that will provide direct payments to more than 1.3 million Coloradans, aid first responders, and help for small businesses. He ensured that Coloradans who lost their jobs in this crisis will receive temporary pandemic unemployment insurance. Thanks to the senator’s connection to Taiwan through one of his subcommittees, the U.S. will be receiving millions of masks donated by Taiwan, 100,000 of which will go to Colorado.
This has been an uncertain year, and no one was prepared for COVID-19. I find it irritating that many are trying to place blame at times like these which is selfish and unhelpful. Instead, we need solutions from our leaders, and thanks to Gardner we have just that.
Many local leaders like Teller County Deputy Renee Bunting and Sheriff Jason Mikesell have provided information and led the way for volunteers to make masks, help people get food and medications they need. I for one am proud of our community spirit and those like Gardner who have stepped up to get what we need, one of which is hope for the future.
Dave Groat
Lake George
Where are our senators?
The coronavirus has not only caused serious and long-lasting damage to the American economy, it has exposed several significant vulnerabilities in our national security. One of the most obvious is our dependence on Communist China for 90% of our pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. Imagine if Nazi Germany or Imperial Japan controlled the same percentage in 1940! Relying on an authoritarian, repressive regime for American drugs would not have been acceptable then, and it is not acceptable now.
Fortunately, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has introduced legislation, S. 3537, to end our drug dependence on a Communist government. One would think that he has 99 co-sponsors on this bill vital to national security. Sadly, he only has two, not one of them a senator representing Colorado. Sen. Michael Bennet’s and Sen. Cory Gardner’s silence and inaction speaks volumes. Where are they?
I urge every Coloradan to tell our senators (Bennet 719-328-1100; Gardner 719-632-6706) that we expect better, that we expect them to put American national security above politics, and that we expect them to lead on this issue. You can be sure that the drug companies are quite comfortable with the status quo, and will not change unless the American people tell them that enough is enough.
Scott A. Koch, J.D., Ph.D.
Divide
Thank you to election staff
I would like to express my thanks to Woodland Park City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq and her dedicated team of election judges who diligently worked to process the ballots for the recent City election. They all worked long hours at personal risk in protective gear, handling ballots that had been through the mail and who knows where else in the middle of this horrible pandemic. They deserve the gratitude of the whole community for a job well done. May they all stay safe and healthy.
Donald Douthit
Woodland Park
