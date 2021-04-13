It is obvious that Joe Morin’s letter to the principal of Columbine Elementary has nothing to do with education, lesson plans or a teacher’s ability. It has everything to do with what he prefers be the political persuasion of any teacher at any school.
Morin is rather infamous for constantly writing ultra-right diatribes on a local website, and here he has done the same in the Pikes Peak Courier. That the teacher was responding to the historical events that have dominated public discussions for months demonstrates the kind of appropriately responsible teaching that our society has valued for hundreds of years.
I would certainly want any grandchildren of ours of kindergarten age to have such a teacher.
Is there any proven and specific evidence that any parents actually disapproved? Is there any evidence that she did anything other than respond to the interests and questions of her students? Morin certainly offers absolutely none. Does he actually know what happened in the classroom. No, because he was not there. His political perspectives are his right. So are hers. He has no right to insist his views have to be taught by any teacher.
She’s the teaching professional, not him. Let her perform her professional responsibilities as she knows best how to do.
Rodney Noel Saunders, United Methodist Pastor, Retired
Florissant
_____________________________
Re: April 7 ‘From the Editor’ column
You left out one important fact: if anyone, at that store had been carrying, (ie: concealed carry “permit”), it might have saved MOST of those unfortunate victims. It’s part of the “Fight” portion of your column, you conveniently left out.
Every time something like this happens, liberals want to pass more and more gun laws. Gun laws do not keep bad guys from having/using guns — they do not care, what laws are on the books. It’s NOT a gun problem, it’s a societal problem.
David K. Johnson
Florissant
_____________________________
Re: Road crews clearing snow
I would like to echo Pat Hill’s March 21 article “Behind the scenes with the Teller County road crews during recent snowstorm,” giving kudos to Fred Clifford, Brad Shaw and their entire team for more than just one storm’s response. As a 21-year resident in Teller County, our road crew has never failed to exceed my expectations.
My wife and I live in Woodland West and endure two miles of unpaved road until reaching Highway 24. From my first meeting with Mr. Shaw, he gave me his commitment to be as responsive to my needs and expectations as humanly possible. One of the values of his organization is that “every correspondence to his office will be responded to.” In other words, NOBODY gets looked over and each resident will be given the best service possible equally. From Day One, I took his words to task as anything with wheels are a big part of Deb’s and my life.
So thank you, Teller County Roads and Bridges, and all your equipment operators who never fail to toss a smile and wave our way as they tend to our road. To the guys who have found me sitting at our entryway more than once in my Mustang after one of those freak spring storms wondering how the heck I am going to get my baby back into my garage. And a special shout out to Brad, who is one of the finest managers I have ever met and is never shy of taking the wheel to help his team. You and your team have our respect and sincere appreciated.
Donnie Beson
Woodland Park
_____________________________
In appreciation
The Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 would like to thank the Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor Mine for their generous funding of a COVID-19 Nurse for one day a week for five months.
This amazing funding was given through a direct request from District Superintendent Miriam Mondragon.
COVID-19 has uprooted many things in all of our lives and it is assuring to know that Newmont supports our community. Newmont’s generosity is unparalleled as they not only provide for the school district but so many programs throughout the community. Kim Newcom, RN, BSN is the nurse that was hired as the COVID-19 Nurse in March 2021. Kim is working around eight hours per week and she will work until the end of the school year and again in August and September. Kim has been working with Teller County Public Health & Environment and brings expertise and knowledge to the school district. Kim is working with the CCV District School Nurse, Laureen Murray, RN, BSN who has been with the school district for 14 years.
Laureen Murray, Cripple Creek-Victor School District Nurse, Cripple Creek-Victor Mountain Health Center Coordinator
Cripple Creek
_____________________________
LETTERS POLICY: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. (Please no hand-written letters!) Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions.