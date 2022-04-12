Just say no to a Senate nomination of Ron Hanks
As a former lifetime Republican, I am reminded once again why I left the once noble party because of their possible nomination for the U.S. Senate of people like State Representative Ron Hanks. Mr. Hanks was an active participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection who takes pride in sowing the seeds of mistrust in the integrity of our democratic electoral system. The last thing we need is a Colorado senator who kicks off his campaign by shooting a copy machine labeled “Dominion Voting Machine” with a semi-automatic rifle. Hanks has threatened to break the neck of the Republican Minority Leader, jokes about lynching on the House floor and has tried to put an end to Colorado’s popular vote-by-mail option in the name of election conspiracy theories.
The current division in this country will only be made worse by nominating Ron Hanks. We need real leaders in Washington to represent us. Regardless of your party affiliation we can and must work together for the benefit of the country, not support those who actively engage in self-promoting stunts that can only pull us farther apart. I hope that the good people that remain in the GOP will Just Say No to a Senate nomination of Mr. Hanks.
Michael Walker, Woodland Park
•••
Thank you Dave Illingworth and school board
I would like to thank our current school board and specifically Dave Illingworth for his service to our schools and community. Having taught in WPSD for two decades plus, I have yet to disagree with any of Dave’s observations or actions in regards to improving education in Teller County. Dave is and has been carrying a heavy load, not only for his supporters, but ultimately all students, parents, community members and taxpayers in the district. He and the new board have been on the job for five months. Five months of unwarranted attacks and sabotage have ensued from certain members of the community, media and the district itself. As a veteran employee of the district, I would like to again extend my gratitude for the school board’s work in making Teller County an optimal destination in all realms, including education.
Sean Pekron, Woodland Park
•••
It is true: Socialism has entered our schools
On June 28, 1787, in Philadelphia, Pa. on a hot summer’s day, in a stifling room at Independence Hall with the windows closed to thwart eavesdroppers, and after five weeks of debate with little agreement that the Convention came to an impasse, no progress seemed possible.
Benjamin Franklin, 81 years old at the time, spoke to the assembly. Throughout the speech, Franklin beseeched the assembly to seek God’s guidance. In the last paragraphs, he said,
“We shall be divided by our little partial local interests; our projects will be confounded; and we ourselves shall become a reproach and by-word down to future ages ... I therefore beg leave to move — that henceforth prayers imploring the assistance of Heaven, and its blessings on our deliberations, be held in this Assembly every morning before we proceed to business, and that one or more of the clergy of this city be requested to officiate in that service.”
Our Founders “turned to God” to solve their dilemma.
Thomas Paine wrote the pamphlet “Common Sense.” In proportion to the population of the colonies at that time (2.5 million), it had the largest sale and circulation of any book published in American history. It remains the all-time best-selling American title and is still in print today.
“Common Sense” advocated independence for the American colonies from Britain and is worth reading for anyone interested in history or political philosophy.
In it, Paine states, “Society in every state is a blessing, but Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state an intolerable one.” He further states that “out of two evils to choose the least.”
Our Founding Fathers were aware of it, and it is prudent to assume that they all read it.
“.... Furthermore, because of the evil nature of government our Founders purposefully separated the powers of the Federal government into three branches and limited each one’s powers. They further separated power by giving more powers to the States to keep the Federal government in line.”
Our government overcame those restrictions by creating bureaucracies and giving them law making powers without accountability …. a Socialist dream and the beginning of the “Deep State.”
The Federal Supreme Court in 1962, in the case Abington Township v. Schempp, stopped the mandatory reading of the Bible in America’s public schools, and again in 1962, in Engel v. Vitale school prayer was ended. To understand these two decisions is to begin understanding how Socialism was able to assume power in our schools and in our country.
God is not mentioned in our Constitution and there is a good reason for that. Our Founders did not want a theocracy to govern our nation. Theocracies are made up of humans and like Alexander Solzhenitsyn, a slave under Communism, said “… the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart?” We humans are flawed, and we know that power corrupts.
If you want to understand the Constitution, you must read your Bible. In fact, on Newsweek magazine’s cover on Dec. 27, 1982, in an article entitled, “How the Bible Made America,” this revealing statement is made, “historians are discovering that the Bible, perhaps even more than the Constitution, is our Founding document.”
A huge percentage of our Constitution is found in the Bible. In fact, you might literally say that our Founding Fathers plagiarized the Bible!
As the U.S. Constitution is the highest law in America, so the Bible is the highest law of God, and God is our guide in America.
Socialism has filled the void that was left when God and prayer were taken out of our schools and when mothers left the home, entered the workforce and stopped monitoring our schools and the subject materials that were being taught. We are a sadder, less moral and poorer society as a result.
Keith McKim, Florissant
•••
