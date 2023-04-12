Appreciation for our firefighters

The US Forest Service Firefighters, Florissant Fire Dept., Park County/Lake George Firefighters, and reportedly Cripple Creek Fire Dept. all deserve the greatest, highest praise that can possibly be given in keeping the 403 Fire from growing as overwhelmingly as it could have due to ferocious, even hurricane force, winds at times over four consecutive days so far. That they managed to prevent seriously destructive growth under such conditions can only be called tremendously heroic. All the property and structure owners that were saved from the possible burn destruction of their buildings, lands, and structures cannot possibly express our appreciative thanks as deeply and strongly as we wish we could. Thank you doesn’t begin to express the highest level of appreciation for all your many hours of tremendous effort on behalf of all within the possible path of that fire.

Sharon H. Saunders & Rodney Noel Saunders, Florissant

Florissant needs a new fire board

The taxpayers of Florissant Fire Protection District deserve a Board that places the taxpayers’ interests above all others. Accordingly, I urge the taxpayers to elect a new Board on May 2nd. My time on the Board proved that the top priority for the incumbent Board of Thompson, Snare and Sutton’s is attending to Chief Holt’s desires demonstrated as follows:

Their very first action was authorizing $24k of “back pay” for Holt despite repeated assurances he was serving as an unpaid volunteer and the rate of pay was significantly higher than budgeted.

Compensating Holt well above the market rate for even experienced fire chiefs in the area.

Supporting Holt’s termination and suspension of 7 Volunteers expressing displeasure with his appointment, despite gutting and demoralizing the Department.

Ignoring recommendations of the chief vetting committee which included a highly regarded neighboring fire chief and the elected representative of the Volunteer Department.

Refusing to fill Board seats until ensuring Holt’s permanent hiring.

Approving a 2023 Budget calling for spending nearly 70% FFPD’s reserves.

Approving Holt’s request for @ $30k for office renovations.

Refusing to obtain an audit of FFPD’s financials.

Driving away 3 other Board Members who questioned Holt’s requests, including the last 2 Treasurers and the only Member with firefighting experience.

For these reasons and more, I urge the taxpayers to replace the incumbent Board with candidates including Paul del Toro, Judy Dunn, Dave Groat, Bob Perry, Allen Schultz, and Jim Rank who will put the taxpayers of FFPD’s best interests first.

Jim McGovern, Florissant

Fire district needs leadership

Leadership is lacking in the Florissant Fire Protection District. What are the voters going to do about it?

Special District Fire Boards are expected to supervise and lead their fire chief and they should be accountable to the taxpayers of the district. I don’t feel the current board is doing this.

The current FFPD board is STILL incomplete. The district has not had a full board of 5 members for most of the 9 months when the rules state they should have a full board within 60 days of a seat becoming vacant.

I believe, there is some unsavory behavior from current board members towards new board appointees who have disagreed with them. Because of this three great board appointees resigned within weeks of taking office.

Our Fire Chief’s attitude and comments have gone unchecked. I know of numerous instances of unprofessional and condescending remarks made on social media directed towards anyone who disagrees with him. Because of this, I believe, volunteers and supporters have turned away from assisting the Chief and the FFPD board. It is the board’s responsibility to supervise the Fire Chief and direct the Chief in his interactions with the people he serves.

Good people of the Florissant Fire Protection District, please vote on May 2! Replace the current board who I feel, have taken our district on a downhill spiral. It is time for there to be better leadership in our district.

Judy Dunn, Florissant

