Editor's note: Due to limited print space in The Courier this week, we put letters to the editor online only to allow more space for news stories in print. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Letters should have the author's full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.
Vote Mella for Teller County commissioner
After reading the responses to the questions given to the four candidates for Teller County Commissioner, I was impressed and particularly so by Phil Mella ("4 candidates for Teller commissioner field questions," March 25).
It is evident that Mella has been diligently studying the issues of concern that I think most county residents would consider basic: intelligently managing growth, infrastructure, transportation, wildfire mitigation as well as planning for water and wastewater needs. Phil has been attending the relevant meetings for over a year and is conversant on the issues, which shows a real commitment to being the best-informed Commissioner he can be. When Phil served on the Woodland Park City Council, he was known as a fiscal hawk, a champion of property rights, and a voice for many who were often ignored. Mella will bring his business and financial management experience as well as his lessons learned as an elected official to this job.
I’m looking for a commissioner with extensive business and civic experience, a vision for the future and appreciation of the past. That’s why I’m supporting Phil Mella for Commissioner, and I strongly urge you to do so as well.
Ken Kraak
Divide
Vote Naccarato for Woodland Park mayor
So many of us are spending a lot more time in front of the screen — be it the TV, computer or phone — as we find ways to pass the time under a wonky “shelter in place” order. Here’s my recommendation for your viewing pleasure. Pull up the YouTube videos of past Woodland Park City Council meetings. Specifically, take a look at the meetings that occurred in November and early December of the last four years to watch your council discuss the City’s budget. It may be quite informative as you decide on who to vote for in the upcoming mayoral race.
Observe the interaction between council members as they discuss the merits of the proposed budget for each upcoming year.
Did they listen to their fellow council members and members of the audience? Or, did they declare that they had already made up their minds after talking to individual council members by phone the previous evening? Of course, this would be a major foul, as you, the constituent would have no knowledge of what that conversation was all about. Did you notice that a council member just flat out missed the key vote on the budget? And, did you notice that one or two council members voted in the negative just because they could, thus ignoring the weeks of analysis and the best efforts of the staff to present a balanced budget. Or, did a council member declare fiscal responsibility as a reason to cut line items and then argue to insert his or her own pet projects. As three of the current mayoral candidates have leading roles in the videos, you will have a good idea about how those individuals would behave in the mayor’s seat.
What makes a good mayor? In my opinion, a good mayor has a good professional relationship with each council member. Being able to work as a team member and support other council members is integral to the successful mayor. He or she is respectful of the council members’ opinions and allows sufficient time for them to make their point. The good mayor does not push the council in a certain direction that is not consistent with the majority of the council’s position in order to further a personal agenda.
The good mayor is patient and looks at all different viewpoints, taking time to weigh the good with the bad of any decision. Interestingly, the mayor must constantly juggle between being political and somewhat neutral, retaining professionalism and calm when presenting the consensus of the council. The good mayor represents the City professionally, building and maintaining good relationships with neighboring governments.
Finally, a good mayor not only works well with other council members, but also works well with the City staff. Respecting the staff and not attacking it, supporting and appreciating their work, and making suggestions for improvement for the benefit of the City is important for the good mayor and the council.
With this definition of a good mayor, my vote is going to Darwin Naccarato. I don’t need to review the videos of past Council meetings to make this choice. I was there. And, while I believe the other three candidates have a desire to make the City of Woodland Park the best it can strive to be, I believe Darwin can provide the leadership skills necessary to make the council work as a team and can represent our city in the local arena when needed. I have served on several committees and boards with Darwin over the past 12 years and have observed his quiet and thoughtful means of expressing his opinions and sharing his experiences without bashing people over the head. He listens! Darwin is a man who can guide the Council and work with the city manager and City staff. This is a skill set that was honed over time and Darwin will bring this to the council the second he takes office.
Carrol Harvey
Woodland Park
Your chamber roars: Think globally – act locally
We write at a moment of crisis for our state and country, for the health of our residents and our businesses. We write not to further compound the dread, fear, and anxiety. Instead, we reach out, as your local chamber of commerce always does, with a fierce determination to help our communities and economies rise above the current COVID-19 created circumstance and to thrive once more. We also come with a message: think globally and act locally.
You probably know your local chamber as the organizations that represent business interests before city council meetings and other government bodies. We also support general economic well-being through business recruitment, retention and job creation initiatives. And we’ve been known to throw some of the best business-to-business networking and community celebration parties.
Now is not the time for parties.
Instead, your local chambers are stepping into new frontiers of business and economic support as we all face this unchartered COVID-19 territory. Our businesses and their employees are suffering the excruciating hurt of watching their life-long careers and investments seemingly disappear in an instant. Our compassion for these pillars of our economy, many of them close friends, and our commitment to lift them knows no boundaries.
Through round the clock efforts, your chamber leaders began the initial COVID-19 response journey with quick action to provide our local businesses with reliable and complete information. Check-out almost any chamber of commerce website and you will find the latest news and most complete list of support resources. This information helped our businesses make strategic planning decision and to identify the best way to assist their furloughed employees.
In the understandable appeal for direct business funding resources, your local chambers have been the advocates for swift action in securing Small Business Development financing, grant resources, and immediate tax and fee relief. Anything to keep cash in the pockets of our local business, to help keep them afloat with even the most scaled-back activity, has been our mantra.
Those two significant initial actions, along with far too many other big and small support actions to list here, are just the beginning of what will be a long-haul effort by your chamber to get our local businesses through this crisis and back on their feet. We don’t pretend to do this alone. We’re always working in collaboration with other business support organizations, government agencies and nonprofit partners. We’re also sharing best practices and partnering in our advocacy through our trade association, the Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce.
There is a message in all of this. Chambers of commerce stand at the front lines in experiencing the devastation of COVID-19. The closing of a local business isn’t just a statistic for us. We feel personally the pain business owners confront when they close their doors and release their staff. It’s like the death of close family. We also hear directly of their needs, where even the slightest adjustments in a regulation or access to immediate funding can mean the difference between a future and the end of the line for a beloved local restaurant or retailer.
Sure, the ravages of COVID-19 are global, as are the economic impacts. The solutions, similarly, will entail massive global and national action. But this isn’t a story about the big global or national picture, or even state circumstances, for that matter. It’s the story about individual suffering for each business owner who loses their life’s work and each employee who loses their financial security. These are the tragic impacts on main street, along commercial side streets, and in our residential neighborhoods.
That is why, when considering big global solutions for saving businesses and picking-up the pieces of our broken economy, your chamber of commerce knows what we really need. We need to get our local businesses back on their feet. We need to get employees back to work. We need to build back the heart our communities. That only happens through resources and support that is directed toward our local businesses and employees and that is what your local chambers will be fighting to secure.
There will plenty of time down the road, in the wake of our response and recovery from the COVID-19 impacts, for all the other work of your local chamber, including the great parties. But now, like the mother lion looking after her cubs, we are laser-focused on our charges. So hear us roar: make sure the line is direct between the solutions for our national economy and our local businesses.
John Tayer
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Association for Colorado Chambers of Commerce
The presumption that God intervened in 2016 to cause the election of the current president is preposterous. While Rev. Mark Shaver is free to believe whatever he wishes he should base his beliefs on the teachings of Jesus if he wants his public-stated beliefs to have relevant connection to claimed Christian faith.
Nowhere does Jesus teach that any potential leader is “God’s candidate”! Jesus challenged Caesar by saying, “Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s; give to God what is God’s” — because everything belonged to Caesar then. By stating that anyone should give to Caesar only money with Caesar’s image, Jesus meant that no person belonged to Caesar, and should not to Caesar what is not his. Thus no person belongs to the president, and no person should give him or herself to him.
Jesus never taught that God had any “chaos candidate”, or that anyone who believes in God should ever accept such as good for any nation’s people!
Jesus never once taught that any people should follow any king like Cyrus! Cyrus didn’t fit the definition of a good king that Moses prescribed. Cyrus didn’t read the Torah nor follow its moral teachings. Neither does the current president.
There is no rebuilding of America by this president. Instead, he is reinvigorating racism, hatred, white-supremacism, sexism, and violence. He put children in cages violating U.S. and international laws. He has appointed incompetent-and-unqualified cabinet officials who are not rebuilding America but destroying its people-serving functions. He has not drained the swamp — he has made the swamp a worse cesspool of illegal actions, grotesque personal financial benefit, immoral and unethical behavior, and impeachable offenses.
There is no socialist party movement; no lying journalists — except on FOX News; no Communist media; no hoax attacks on the president; no division caused by race-baiting — except that by the president; no sexual perversion — unless you count affairs by the president which he paid-off to win an election — unless you count grabbing women by their private parts which he bragged about doing. The reverend cannot prove any of his ludicrous claims about lying media because no such proof exists, but proof does exist that the president has lied or distorted the truth over 20,000 times.
Too many conservative evangelicals — and any is too many—have given over their souls to this president who does not demonstrate even one authentic love and grace teaching of Jesus whatsoever, and thus does not demonstrate that he is anything anywhere near a “true man of God” as the reverend claims, or even worthy of being considered such by any believer in or follower of Jesus. If any believes in “loving our neighbors as ourselves” — believes in “doing for others as we want them to do for us” — both authentic love and grace teachings of Jesus, then NO — absolutely NOT — should we vote for the president’s reelection!
Love, grace, hope, joy, compassion, peace,
Rodney Noel Saunders
United Methodist Pastor, retired
Florissant
Controlling coronavirus: It is all about the 'R'
R is simply the RATE of increase of a population. Any R above 1 increases a population (interest rate, incidences of coronavirus). Wuhan, China at one point had an R nearly 4 (each infected individual infected 4 others), which means that incidences of the disease were exploding, highly exponentially. For example, if an individual infects 4 new people, in 10 time periods that first individual will have led to the infection of over one million individuals. Any exponentially increasing population will eventually grow to overwhelm its resources (food supply, number of respirators, etc.). Some country’s medical facilities are already being overwhelmed and they are now refusing to respirate those infected over 65 years of age. About 20% of these infections on the elderly result in death of those individuals.
I just read an article by Tomas Pueyo titled “Coronavirus: The Hammer and the dance. What the next 18 months can look like if leaders buy us time,” which discussed R (rate of increase) and that we need to get the coronavirus under control by getting the R to less than 1.
China has done this and there are currently no NEW cases of the disease in the Wuhan Region having a population of 60 million people. We need drastic measures to reduce the spread of this disease (sheltering in place, much more testing, tracking of contacts, and more, much more). It is amazing how rapidly control of this disease can be gained by following the hammer (as the author put it) versus half-stepping as we are currently doing, with a state-by-state policy (in a couple of weeks versus a continued exponential increase that will take years to place under control). As we learn more about this extremely contagious virus, getting control of it will buy us much needed time. Time will be gained to learn even more about the disease, time to develop medicines, and even time to develop a vaccine.
I strongly recommend that half measures be discontinued, that the entire country be placed in lock-down, providing time to get R as close to zero as possible. If R remains above 1, the incidences of the disease will continue to increase resulting in tens of millions of infections, and greatly prolonging the crises.
Paul M. Stewart, Ph.D.
Professor of Environmental Sciences, Emeritus
Woodland Park