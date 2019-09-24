Response to Aug. 21 Philip Mella column
Philip Mella’s column “Our Moral Malaise” asks whether America can survive, and concludes that it will, albeit morally compromised.
Whether he is correct depends on our ability as a society to reconcile the tensions among four concepts inherent in a democratic society: liberty (equality of opportunity) versus equality (equality of outcome), and efficiency (high standard of living) versus community (high quality of life). Reasonable people can and do disagree on the proper balance necessary to achieve “the good society,” however one defines it.
American history suggests that the tension can sometimes be unbearable and irreconcilable. The last time that happened, 625,000 American died in a civil war.
I do not see that tension lessening at the national level, only increasing. Just like in 1850-1860, sectional attitudes are hardening. The media is shrilly partisan. The country is separating along an urban/rural divide, each with values seemingly incomprehensible to the other. Political opponents are vilified as operating in bad faith with malevolent motives.
There is a way to cut the Gordian knot Mella identifies. We must rediscover the principles and values of the Founders — principles and values that underlay the consensus that held this country together for so long — and then analyze why we have moved so far to both extremes. What are these truths we hold self-evident?
It is vital that we reclaim the political center and Henry Clay’s legacy of the “principle of compromise without the compromise of principle.” The consequences of failure are too terrible to contemplate.
Scott A. Koch
Divide
Teller Senior Coalition delivers senior center meals
Many in Woodland Park were concerned when Silver Key announced they would no longer provide a noon meal at the Senior Center. Then Silver Key announced they could provide the meals but could not transport the meals from Manitou to Woodland Park. It was then that Teller Senior Coalition stepped in and said they would provide the transportation of meals from Manitou to the Senior Center free of charge. Steve Frick, a TSC volunteer and board member, drives a TSC vehicle from Manitou to Woodland Park on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday to make delivery of the meals possible. Besides transportation for Colorado Springs appointments and in Teller County, wellness phone calls, homemaker and handyman services and case management, Teller Senior Coalition is now enabling the community to continue to offer senior meals
Gail Gerig, Teller Senior Coalition board member
Woodland Park
We all want to feel safe
Gun ownership and carrying (a gun) is a right, not a privilege as is stated in our U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
This quote from Daniela Cabrerizo’s Aug. 28 letter to the editor requires evidence to support it: “Today almost 25% of Americans obtain firearms without background checks”? Where does this statistic come from?
Currently, the Colorado law requires a background check even if I was intending to gift a handgun to my daughter. This passage of a firearm between individuals is the only firearm acquisition that is added to the current ‘universal background check’ proposed at the national level. All purchases of firearms require background checks; there are no loopholes, other than sales between two individuals in some states. This does not come to 25% of any handgun trade by any means. It is time to recognize that the actions of criminals are giving people a reason to punish all Americans in our great country.
Armed law-abiding citizens are our first line of defense against criminals, against crazies with guns. A good guy (an armed citizen) gathered together children and other patrons, helping them escape from the El Paso Walmart shooting. This good guy with a gun was the first line of defense, just as other armed citizens are helping every week somewhere in these United States and this world. Good guys with guns are our first line of defense against bad guys with guns.
Norm Michaels
Woodland Park
Another response to Mella’s Aug. 21 column
I totally agree with Mr. Mella and it is obvious the liberal left’s agenda is to change the water we all swim in. Interestingly enough, one of the greatest philosophers in the history of the world also agrees with Phil.
“The children now love luxury; they have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love chatter in place of exercise. Children are now tyrants, not the servants of their households. They no longer rise when elders enter the room. They contradict their parents, chatter before company, gobble up dainties at the table, cross their legs, and tyrannize their teachers.” ~ Plato
It is amazing how the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Donald W. Douthit
Woodland Park
Response to Philip Mella’s Aug. 28 column
Reading “Can America Survive?” I truly believed Philip Mella was castigating Trump for worshiping mammon. As for me and my neighbors, we shall continue to serve the spirit mighty in the midst of us. Finding himself “in an uncharted spiritual desert,” may I suggest prayer? Jesus taught ”Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Mella advocates ending social safety nets, claiming the threat of failure builds discipline and moral character. Codswallop. He scorns the poor as stupid, only making phantom efforts to help themselves. Pope Francis declares, “In the poor and outcast we see Christ’s face; by loving and helping the poor, we love and serve Christ.” If Mella is discouraged by “moral malaise,” he could participate in the Gratitude Project at Olla Terve to work on healing, not condemning. Volunteering at Help the Needy or the Aspen Mine might open his heart to a greater appreciation of the working poor.
Mella cannot be both a Federalist and a follower of Lincoln, the antithesis. As councilman, Mella voted against the Aquatic Center, a huge benefit to this area. A plaque there reads, “The legitimate object of government, is to do for a community of people, whatever they need to have done, but cannot do at all, or cannot so well do, for themselves — in their separate, and individual capacities.” ~ Abraham Lincoln
Jessee Minkler
Victor
