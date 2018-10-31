Letters to the Editor - Oct. 31, 2018
WHERE IS DOUG LAMBORN?
I have been a resident of Teller County longer than Doug Lamborn, supposedly our U.S. Representative, has been representing our district.
I saw in the newspaper that Mr. Lamborn was missing in action once again at the Oct. 10 forum of candidates.
In all the years I lived here, I have yet to meet Lamborn. I have yet to tell him what my thoughts are and have him respond. Where is he? Where is he hiding?
We have a great diversity of incomes and needs in El Paso and Teller County. Don’t we deserve someone who will show up in our districts and answer questions? Don’t we deserve a full-time politician — not a part-time one who drives his own agenda?
I am wondering why anyone, especially women, would vote for Mr. Lamborn considering his current voting record. Don’t we deserve someone who is not rated the worst U.S. Representative in the whole nation?
I would love to hear from Mr. Lamborn on why he again ditched his constituents in the Oct. 10 forum. Are you out there Mr. Lamborn? Do you even care?
Deb Vestal
Florissant
NETCO SUPPORTS BALLOT ISSUE 7A
On Oct. 17, 2018 the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District (NETCO) Board of Directors signed Resolution 2018-05 in support of the ballot issue 7A for a .5 percent sale tax to support the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District (your ambulance service). The resolution states that the NETCO Board of Directors believes the reasons to support this ballot question are:
• Increasing demand for services and costs associated with emergency response are rising and there are insufficient resources to answer emergency calls.
• The number of staffed ambulances is inadequate to meet the increasing demand creating unacceptable response times.
• Operating costs are rising and revenues have declined due to state regulations that control ratio of valuation for assessment for residential real property.
• For in-district residents with insurance, there will be no more out-of-pocket charges for ambulance services.
• By applying a sales tax it insures visitors will pay taxes for services they don’t otherwise pay for.
• As competition for paramedics rises, providing competitive salaries will improve recruitment and retention and thereby assure quality service.
NETCO’s Board of Directors strongly supports ballot issue 7A. Your ambulance service needs your help. Vote “yes” on 7A!
NETCO Board of Directors
Mike Sperry, Chairman
Shirley Douthit, Vice Chairman
Kip Wiley, Treasurer
Larry Russell, Secretary
Donny Rickert, Member at Large
TELLER MEDICAL DIRECTOR’S PERSPECTIVE ON BALLOT
ISSUES 6B, 7A
As the medical director of Teller County Emergency Medical Services, I have the opportunity to be involved in the successes and challenges of the emergency care of our citizens and visitors. However, our agencies are now at a tipping point to be able to provide these services.
In regards to ballot issue 6B, Four Mile Fire Protection District has grown over the past year to become not only an exceptional fire service, but also emergency medical service. Under the direction of their new chief, Four Mile Fire has added numerous emergency medical providers to provide critical first responder care during medical and trauma emergencies. With a “yes” on ballot measure 6B, Four Mile Fire will maintain revenue needed to support these critical services.
In addition, one of the largest risks of living in Teller County is the distance we all live from large medical centers. Having advanced ambulance care is critical to saving lives and minimizing disability during long transport times. Ute Pass Health Service District is one of the most progressive services in the state, including advanced stroke, trauma, mental health, and community paramedic care. This ambulance service frequently provides care beyond that available even in large urban settings.
Voting “yes” on ballot issue 7A will assure retention of exceptional providers and ambulance availability. In addition, this ballot measure supports the local resident by removing out-of-pocket costs to our residents who call for help. As not only the medical director of Teller County, but, too, as a fellow resident in the Ute Pass Health Service District, I can certainly support the need for funding these critical, high-level services provided.
Jeremy DeWall, MD, NRP
Teller County Emergency Medical Services Medical Director
CZELUSTA HAS PROVEN ABILITY TO LISTEN
Winston Churchill once said, “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.”
Mark Czelusta, our candidate for Teller County Treasurer, epitomizes that principle. His service to our nation and his financial ability are widely known. Yet, despite these accolades, he quietly spent the last months listening to us. He knocked on doors, attended meetings and town halls, and listened to the entirety of Teller County’s residents. He has the courage to listen ... and he is taking notes. Something you may not know: he worked alongside the current treasurer for the last year or so, observing and learning. He attended the Board of County Commissioners meetings and studied the relationships between multiple county functions. Mark is prepared for office.
Mark Czelusta honored all Coloradan traditions and processes to appear on the ballot for Teller County Treasurer. He took no shortcuts. Mark is quick to highlight that he serves all of Teller County regardless of party affiliation. Notably for us; he steered clear of accusations, smear tactics and partisan politics, even when he had an opportunity to do so. We characterize him by a word not lightly used and one rarely used for public officials: “noble.” Mark Czelusta is one noble, honest and exceptionally qualified candidate.
Let’s not fool ourselves. The economic prosperity we enjoy will not last. Challenges are ahead for our county’s government. Solutions will require simultaneous organizational and financial leadership. Mark Czelusta is a serious candidate, with that kind of leadership, strong financial skills, and most importantly, the demonstrated Christian character to serve in this position of trust.
He’s got our vote. Let’s get him into office and working for all of us and our future.
Dan (Bearpaw) & Debi Blackwell
Divide
CLARK-WINE HAS EARNED STRIPES IN COUNTY
I’ve been watching the only political race here in Teller County. I’ve noticed that Mark Czelusta (a retired colonel) is vying for the office of treasurer against incumbent, County Assessor Betty Clark-Wine. When I came to this community about the same time as Mark Czelusta, I was advised of Teller County’s unique politics, so I judged it wise to register as an independent/unaffiliated. This is my first Teller County election so now I know a bit more than I did before settling here.
As a retired military officer myself, I know that retired Col. Czelusta earns a very handsome salary of about $125,000 a year. That makes me wonder why Mr. Czelusta needs or is expecting to prematurely ease into an elected county office given he is such a recent resident. On the other hand, Betty Clark-Wine has been in this community for many years. She was twice elected to the office of county assessor and has done an excellent job in her office. I know her to be capable, professional, intelligent and quite a personable lady.
I am voting for Betty Clark–Wine because Betty has served Teller County harmoniously and earned her stripes. I think if Mark Czelusta wants to serve Teller County he should first endeavor to help veterans because there are not many veterans’ organizations in Teller County. It would be a good way to tell county voters he really cares for the community, as well as its veterans. Perhaps after earning the respect and gratitude of the community, as Betty has already done, Mark Czelusta would be welcomed into the political arena by voters, instead of assuming he should have the office of treasurer just because he is a retired military officer.
Lt. Morris Randol III, retired
Woodland Park
WOULD YOU HIRE AN ELECTRICIAN TO FIX YOUR PLUMBING?
Nearly eight years ago, Betty Clark-Wine accepted the challenges of the of the Office of Teller County Assessor. She brought specialized real estate education and experience to the assessor position. Term-limited, Ms. Clark-Wine is mandated to leave the county assessor position. She is now asking voters to hire her to be county treasurer. My question to voters: akin to hiring an assessor to perform the duties of county treasurer, would you hire a licensed electrician to perform the job of a licensed plumber?
There is despondency in Ms. Clark-Wine’s answers when asked about her credentials qualifying her to perform the duties of Teller County Treasurer. That’s because Clark-Wine does not have the education, nor the skills, nor the experience equivalent to her viable opponent Mark Czeluesta.
The Teller County Treasurer is highly paid: approximately an $80,700 salary, plus $12,000 for services as public trustee, which exceeds the Governor of Colorado’s pay. The county treasurer is paid highly because the duties require higher education and skills, honed by experience, specifically in public financing. Candidate Mark Czeluesta has the right stuff: he is well educated in public finance with a very long, successful track record in public finance administration. Plus, he brings a vision for the future of Teller County finances.
Taxpayers have yet to be apprised of Betty Clark-Wine’s vision for the future of Teller County. Yet, she is a charming lady who has a successful track record in winning campaigns. Perhaps she’d make a great addition to the new county assessor’s staff, or even the county treasurer’s staff, if taxpayers pay for requisite education/training in public finance.
Patricia Stinner
Woodland Park
THE SCORPION AND THE FROG
An old Native American tale goes like this: Mr. Scorpion asks Mr. Frog to carry him across the river to the other side. Mr. Frog is afraid of being stung, but Mr. Scorpion assures Mr. Frog that he will not do that. Mr. Frog agrees to carry the scorpion over the river. Midway across just as Mr. Frog feared Mr. Scorpion stings Mr. Frog, drowning them both. Before they go down Mr. Frog asks, “Why did you sting me”? Mr. Scorpion replies: “I couldn’t help it — it’s just my nature.”
I discovered the late Mr. Frog was a democrat and the late Mr. Scorpion a republican. Further investigation yielded a pleasant fact: voters do not have to settle for a gullible Frog or a sinister Scorpion because the better choice in the race for county treasurer is Betty Clark-Wine who can be described as an efficient, benevolent and beautiful butterfly.
Unaffiliated voters number 5,658. It makes sense that the best candidate is unaffiliated. Democrats don’t vet their own candidates so voting for Betty Clark-Wine is good for dems. Betty Clark-Wine, current county assessor, is a highly qualified, educated, and an accomplished professional who will do a much better job as treasurer than Mark Czelusta.
Thanks, Rick Krenz, for informing me that Betty Clark-Wine does not spend her paid time at BOCC meetings playing the “give me more money game.” Good for Betty for not advocating making an already bloated budget even more bloated. Thank you Assessor Betty for saving us money. Czelusta has no other choice but to show up at BOCC meetings. How else would he learn what a treasurer does?
Don’t be stung by the Scorpion; vote for Betty Clark-Wine.
Susan Miller-Winters
Florissant