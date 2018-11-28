Letters to the Editor - Nov. 28, 2018
We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
LETTER EXEMPLIFIES OUR NATION’S PARTISAN DIVIDE
Dar Conran’s open letter to Donald Trump in the Nov. 7 issue of the Pikes Peak Courier shows and explains why we are so divided here in America.
Conran’s example of choosing one ideology and ignoring other ideologies, seems to be the divide-and-conquer game we have going here now. Conran elected the crazy Trump supporter that mailed non-functioning pipe bombs to Democratic politicians, but ignored the other crazies like the “national group” Antifa.
This group is currently harassing and protesting conservative commentators in their homes, publishing home addresses of those they dislike and they have a violent history of rioting, burning and beating up people just because they have a different opinion. Conran should also be condemning this ultra-left-wing group.
No — this is much deeper than Conran’s letter about the crazy guy who sent those pipe bombs. Radical and crazies on both sides deserve condemnation. To choose only one as bad and an example without not acknowledge the other, is and will continue to divide America. Maybe that is the plan?
Ron Patterson
Florissant
TERM LIMITS ON POLITICIANS WOULD KEEP OUR NATION IN BETTER BALANCE
I just finished reading the “Open Letter” to President Trump from a reader in Florissant. My first thought was, “Once again, blame was dumped at the wrong place.” Second thought, “The letter is a ‘gripe session’ to the world and not sent to the president.”
Consider three points:
First, career politicians like Maxine “The Mouth” Waters, Cory “Spartacus” Booker, Dianne “Ambusher” Feinstein, Nancy “Pass it to Find Out” Pelosi, and other D.C. swamp career politicians must share the blame. This latest rampage is the result of overt, active incitement by aggressive left-wing elements who cannot accept rejection by the conservative heartland. Waters and Booker actually giving instructions for harassing someone indicates public disobedience is approved, even required.
Second, if the nation can be saved from the fate of the Roman Empire, we must have term limits. Two terms for each senator and congressman, just like the president. We cannot survive career politicians — in both parties!
Third, stop making excuses for criminals. If someone purposely and knowingly kills, they must be swiftly punished. This “PC” attitude towards murderers must cease. The legal system must punish offenders and deter crime. A “crazy” person, but not clinically insane, murders someone. And “PTSD” is a recent excuse of many criminals. There’s no fear of punishment today. A lifetime in a federal “resort” is the worst that can happen. A public hanging on a gallows is the alternative deterrent.
The majority of the problems emerge from D.C. Many don’t like him, but President Trump has done more in the last two years to revive and repair the economy, military and reputation of this nation than the last four presidents combined. We must put the blame where it actually belongs. And, we must force term limits on career politicians.
Buck Dugger
Woodland Park
BE CAREFUL WHEN POINTING FINGERS
Well, Dar Conran, do you remember Steve Scalise? He was the one shot and almost killed on a softball field by a Democrat supporter, following the hateful rhetoric of Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer and many, many other Democrat politicians and Hollywood elitists. The Democrats and their supporters have demonstrated far more hate-mongering and hateful rhetoric than Donald Trump. Just remember when you are pointing your condemning finger there are three fingers pointing back at you.
Greg Wilkins
Four Mile Community