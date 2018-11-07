Letters to the editor - Nov. 7, 2018
We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
LET THE DEER IN WOODLAND PARK LIVE
I agree with Ed Beltran (from his Oct. 10 letter to the editor) that the city council should “forget” about allowing bow hunting in Woodland Park. That children witnessed a majestic buck injured with an arrow in his neck is traumatic and will haunt them for the rest of their lives. Just plain poor judgment! What are they (City Council) thinking! Some others and I have wondered if possibly the deer count was off, maybe accidentally double counting.
I have seen a lot of speeding drivers in WP. If you hit a child while speeding, you will likely and deservedly end up in jail. Leave early, slow down and you will arrive at work or other appointments relaxed instead of uptight. And children, pets, deer, and everyone else will have a chance to live long lives.
I had a friend who liked to say that “A man is much more of a man if he is gentle and kind,” rather than one who disregards life. That goes for ladies, as well.
Personally, I think that the deer add much charm to the City of WP. After all, Estes Park has a lot more large elk to deal with, and they manage.
Pamela Demma
Woodland Park
OPEN LETTER TO DONALD TRUMP
Well, Donald, I see where the FBI has apprehended a suspect in the recent pipe bomb threats against prominent Democrats. It appears that he is a real fan of yours from the looks of his vehicle, which is covered with Trump slogans and, even, your picture.
I wonder if he has attended some of your rallies and has taken your insightful language seriously. Of course, he is considered innocent until proven guilty, but really, Donald, you should tone down your insightful rhetoric or some of your not-too-bright, ultra-right-wing cronies might take you seriously.
Do you think your insightful language makes you look tough? Most of us just think you are a big bully. Tone it down, Donald! Oh, and by the way, are you going to help him with his many upcoming legal fees? Have a good day, Donald!
Dar Conran
Florissant
APOLOGY FROM ANDREW WOMMACK
In the Pikes Peak Courier on Oct. 24 there was a full-page ad on page 10 with 12 pictures of me. This was supposed to be an invite to our open house on Oct. 30, but it turned out to just be a shameless promotion of me. This happened without my knowledge while I was on a two-week ministry tour in Europe and Africa. I was really embarrassed. This does not reflect who I am. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it, as I also was. I’ve taken steps to keep this from happening in the future. Please forgive me for allowing this.
Andrew Wommack
Charis Bible College, Andrew Wommack Ministries
FIGHTING FIRE WITH WATER DURING ELECTION SEASON
For the past few weeks I had become increasingly annoyed reading the letters to the Pikes Peak Courier.
Last night I was mulling over a letter I was planning to write in response to other letters and was trying to think of more descriptive adjectives to express my feelings and thoughts about those individuals who wrote the letters. I picked up a book, “Prayers for a Nation at War” from my bedside table. After reading several passages, I came across the Lord’s Prayer. The phrase “forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us” made me stop and think. I let go of my anger and did just what the prayer suggested; I sent a prayer and a blessing to the authors of the offending letters, vowed to delete my original letter and write this instead. I then went to sleep.
Also, I give a special “thank you” to all of our veterans, active-duty military personnel, law enforcement officers, and first responders. I trust that those elected to political offices will dedicate their time in office, not for self-aggrandizement, but for the best interests of our country and its citizens.
Doloretta Barber
Woodland Park
TIME FOR CITIZEN TO SPEAK OUT ABOUT GOVERNMENT’S INTENTIONS
In September, I received a notification from the post office in Woodland Park (80866) that — despite that I have been using my P.O. box for more than five years — to continue receiving mail I would have to provide two forms of identification and written proof that I live at my address.
I objected to this intrusion at the time and I am glad to tell why. I considered this demand from my local government postal employee yet another disturbance and inconvenience forced upon me by the federal government under the disguise of national security. It has not escaped my attention that every time the U.S. government gets assaulted by a disgruntled and disturbed foreign power or domestic activist the response has been to increase scrutiny and security. Even so, I complied with this objectionable demand.
In October, it came to my attention that correspondence from individuals in Colorado Springs and my Official Ballot to vote in the mid-term elections have not only not been delivered to my post office box – they have been returned to sender.
I will be the first to confess a lot of the mail the U.S. Postal Service has brought to me has been unwanted; for example, bills and political solicitation. But when the U.S. Postal Service and, vicariously, my government, conspire to prevent me from participating in our system of government and exercising my constitutional rights, it is time for this citizen to speak up and strike back.
The unsympathetic reader and government employee may be inclined to think this issue is not their problem. But these are some of the many ways U.S. bureaucrats, government employees and politicians are making life a living Hell for many — if not all — citizens of the United States.
It is precisely times like this when citizens must stand up, speak out and resist the government’s bad intentions, ineptitude and bad service. Because it is becoming a bad habit. Besides, I paid for this postal service with tax dollars already. How about a little service here?
Steven Shepard
Woodland Park