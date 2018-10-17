Letters to the Editor - 2018 Midterm Elections
GMF VOTERS SHOULD VOTE ‘YES’ ON LODGING TAX
To Green Mountain Falls voters: please vote “yes” for Green Mountain Falls Ballot Issue 3A Lodging Occupation Tax.
In August, the Town Board repealed Article VI of the municipal code which imposed a lodging tax on short-term rentals because it was not appropriate under state law. Ballot Issue 3A will replace that repealed tax with a new Lodging Occupational Tax that complies with state law. Your “yes” vote is needed to prevent the loss of more than $32,000 of annual lodging tax income.
The Town Board unanimously passed a resolution to support 3A.
Fact: The lodging occupation tax is paid entirely by visitors.
Local residents will not pay a penny of this tax. The lodging owner collects the tax from visitors, which is included in the their bill at checkout. The lodging owner then forwards the tax the Town.
The income from this tax will be used for repair and restoration of town roads and parks. Our roads urgently need a lot of important work with not enough funding available.
Using the lodging tax to beautify the town’s parks will help attract more lodging customers and will increase the lodging owner’s income. Visitors cause wear-and-tear damage to the roads and parks. Shouldn’t the visitors pay their fair share to help restore the roads and parks?
Dick Bratton
Green Mountain Falls
CALLING FOR WOMEN VOTERS TO UNITE
The Nov. 6 election is vital to all voters and citizens of Teller County, but especially women, because it will establish that women, whether they are Republican, Democrat or Independent, are a necessary and viable force in this country. How many women, especially republican women, in this county are comfortable with what went down regarding Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court appointment?
Any woman who is offended or outraged over the manner by which Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was disregarded, disrespected and mocked by Donald Trump and other republican men should put aside political party attachment and vote your female interest and conscience! Otherwise women are sending the message that yes, indeed we are just mere objects of man’s sexual appetite and “up for grabs” at any age, at any time by certain types of males who choose to force us against our will, make us their victim and laugh at us afterwards.
Since women do not have a political party of their own, let’s show this county, this state and this country that we at least have a voice, and our vote is how we will be heard. Do it for your daughters, your sisters, your mothers and yourself. This year, republican women, hold your nose and vote for a democrat! It will send them the message. Independents do the same. Democrats, pick yourself up, dust yourself off and put aside your reluctance and fear to be counted as a democrat in this radically red county.
And if there is a woman on your ballot, vote for her because if she is strong enough to be running, she is strong enough to earn your vote.
Susan Miller-Winters
Florissant
CHILDCARE OPTIONS ABOUND IN TELLER COUNTY
A recent Courier article described the services and accomplishments of our local Head Start/Early Head Start (HS/EHS) childcare programs. Scant mention was given to EHS’s partners, Teller and Park counties’ two licensed Family Child Care Homes (FCCH). Grammy Camp Child Care and The Little Wrays of Sunshine provide safe, quality child care in our private homes. Each FCCH is owned and operated by a husband-wife team certified in child care. We offer the same standards of care and teaching curriculum as EHS child care centers, but two certified care providers in each of these homes drop the teacher-to-student ratios to as low as 1-to-3. Our operating hours tend to be more flexible than any center’s as we try to accommodate parents’ work and commuting schedules. Both of Teller County’s FCCHs are located west of Florissant. Grammy Camp and The Little Wrays offer first-rate, personalized childcare in this acknowledged “child care desert.” For more information, call Grammy Camp, 748-8526, and Little Wrays, 748-3662.
Richard Tzudiker
Wilson Lake Estates