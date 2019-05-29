Letters to the Editor - May 29, 2019
EXTREME PROPERTY VALUE INCREASE SHOULD BE ILLEGAL
I received my new property evaluations last week and I was flabbergasted. Literally. Last year my home and property was valued at $299,974 and this year it jumped to $394,323. That is an insane increase of 31.5 percent in one year! If that kind of increase is not against the law, it certainly ought to be. All of my neighbors are experiencing big increases as well, though not quite as large as mine. I am a retired 70 year old and can’t take many more increases like this. Based on a square footage of 1,692 square feet and a cost per square foot of $200 (which is a very fair value, my valuation should be between $304,560 and $338,000), this smells strongly of a big revenue/money grab by the county and needs to be stopped as soon as possible.
Jimmy C. Sims
Florissant
DEMOCRATIC PROCESS ALIVE AND WELL IN TELLER COUNTY
Mike Winters’ May 15 letter reads: “Teller County’s Republican Party machinery guarantees the candidacy of those anointed by party leaders.” The truth is that candidates must earn support and win the Republican primary by defining their principles and values and making the case they’re the best option, in a truly grassroots system that respects the voice of the local people.
Therefore, Winters’ beef is not with David Rusterholtz but with the system and Teller County voters, most of whom are Republicans. I can assure you the opposite scenario plays out in Boulder County where Democrats are virtually guaranteed to win every local election. That’s the voice of the people there speaking, just as it is in Teller County, and it’s the heart and soul of our democratic process.
More fundamentally, it’s one thing for Winters to dispute a candidate’s ideas, but quite another to attack his religion — in this case Christianity. That’s gutter politics and it should be beneath his dignity. Rusterholtz simply stated that his Christian values form his life and that he acts in accordance with those Biblical principles. Just a few years ago that would have been celebrated as a sign of a man’s moral bearing, but today it’s fashionable to use it as a political wedge, which is not only divisive but serves no legitimate purpose.
People should focus on a candidate’s moral character and their ideas for making Teller County a better place, for being a voice for the people and a champion of transparent and accountable government. If you agree that criteria would make a strong candidate David Rusterholtz fits that description.
Dwyane Garman
Woodland Park
LET POLITICAL LEADERS KNOW BARR NEEDS TO GO
Disgraced and forced to resign before he was impeached, former President Richard Nixon stated, “When the president does it, it’s not illegal.”
The Republican-appointed and confirmed Chief Law Enforcement Official Attorney General William Barr, as head of the Department of Justice, has made obvious by his testimony before the Senate Judiciary committee that he has lied and otherwise misled we the American people while under oath regarding the report on the Russian Interference in the 2016 Election by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He further testified that our president may terminate any investigation of criminal conduct into his actions that Trump deems as unjust.
I have understood since I was a child that no man is above the law. Apparently, that has now changed under this administration. Trump is above our laws that every other American like you or I must abide by. If anyone is above our laws, we no longer live in a republic governed under the rule of law. This is a major step back towards tyranny that was fought against by the patriots during the American Revolution that later led to our Constitution being adopted.
We must now once again rise up to reject this new conduct by Barr by contacting our federal representatives in both houses of Congress to have them impeach Barr immediately, before he further corrupts our justice system, for as James Madison, the father of our Constitution said,“ No man should be a judge in his own case.” Nearly 1,000 former Justice Department prosecutors, from both Republican and Democratic administrations, have already co-signed a letter in opposition to Barr’s behavior indicating that they would have proceeded to prosecution if not for Barr’s interpretation of department policy.
Dennis Luttrell
Divide
TELLER REPUBLICANS SIMPLY EXERCISING VOTING RIGHTS
That only Republicans have held office in Teller County “for decades” should tell Mike Winters something: the residents of Teller County want to keep Teller County operating as close to a constitutional republic as possible, versus allowing it to slide down the slippery Socialist slope, like Venezuela has.
Mr. Winters, you do remember, the United States of America was designed by geniuses of their time to be a constitutional republic, not a democracy, or a Socialist state? Thanks to the Democrat (Socialist) party, current day Americans have fewer freedoms than we did in England in 1776. That’s why we left. Thankfully, describing Telller County as “horrifically red” is only one man’s opinion, not the vast majority of the residents of Teller.
By the way, approximately 80 percent of Americans are Christians. Obviously, you aren’t one of them; however, freedom of religion and the right to freely express your opinions are two of the freedoms built into our Bill of Rights. Teller County is vastly “horrifically red” because we exercised our right, guaranteed by the Constitution, to vote that way.
David Johnson
Florissant