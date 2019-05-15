Letters to the Editor - May 15, 2019
FORACI’S MOTIVATIONS IN TEARING DOWN RUSTERHOLTZ QUESTIONABLE
I am surprised your paper, which I enjoy reading, would print such a disjointed, poorly written collection of nonsense from Ms. Diana Foraci. Ms. Foraci’s letter is nothing more than an adult temper tantrum, most likely stemming from her recent defeat in Teller County District Court. Ms. Foraci alleged two things in her recent lawsuit against the Druid Hills Property Owners’ Association (DPHOA): 1. That the DPHOA was not properly formed and, therefore, had no legal standing; 2. That the DPHOA had recorded a spurious lien against her property in the Druid Hills subdivision. She was soundly defeated on both counts. The angry ramblings of a woman who has refused to pay POA fees since 1985 cannot impugn the impeccable reputation of a man like David Rusterholtz. Spend five minutes speaking to David and you will be convinced of his passion, demeanor and ability to serve as our next county commissioner.
Tom Lowman
Druid Hills subdivision
HERE’S HOPING VOTERS SPREAD THE WEALTH IN 2020 TELLER ELECTION
I read about David Rusterholtz announcing a 2020 bid for Teller County District No. 1 commissioner seat. Not surprisingly, he is a dyed-in-the-wool republican. The prospect of Rusterholtz being handed “his” commissioner seat by Eric Stone and the rest of the local GOP dudes was correctly alluded to in a letter to the editor back in 2018 during the race for the treasurer’s office. Pretty good prediction, ya think?
Unfortunately, it is evident that no political party other than republican has held an elective office in Teller County for decades. It’s a sad, sad, sad, sad, world when a democrat or unaffiliated candidate cannot get elected in this horrifically red county. Thank Heaven Colorado State offices are not afflicted with this same degree of a “color” barrier.
The candidate’s hubris and transparency glaringly panders to Christians by asserting that he is one of them. Take note all you gullible churchgoers that Rusterholtz is a guy who uses “the Lord” to further his personal ambitions. A poignant quote from Billie Holiday is in order: “Sitting in church no more makes you a Christian than standing in the garage makes you a Cadillac.”
Rusterholtz states that he has lived in Druid Hills since 2003, but that appears to be “fake news.” The number of years a candidate has allegedly lived in Teller County does not seem to matter to voters these days, given that hand-picked Mark Czelusta resided here a mere 2 years before being handed “his” treasurer’s office in 2018. So much for bragging rights regarding length of Teller County residency.
Impress whom you can, bully whom you will and B.S. the rest. Guys like Rusterholtz don’t count on the voters putting them in office; they count on the political machine doing it for them.
The really sad aspect is, if things remain as they are right now, this will be yet another election cycle where Teller County voters are not given a choice, and that is a dirty rotten shame.
Mike Winters
Florissant
WOODLAND PARK PLANNING COMMISSION SHOULD SAY ‘NO’ TO U-HAUL RENTALS
I cannot believe that the same group of people who want to put ugly storage buildings and U-Haul trailer rentals in the Saddle Club grounds now want to place the U-Haul rentals directly on Highway 24 next to the Swiss Chalet. These so called “developers” are a menace to Woodland Park. Our planning commission must say “No” to this intrusion on the civility of Woodland Park. Just like the Denny’s building, which will likely stay permanently empty, the U-Hauls will be an eyesore to the city. The planning commission should not approve every wild, ugly idea just because they are proposed. We don’t need tacky tiny houses, storage buildings and U-Haul rentals on the gateway to our community.
Donald W. Douthit
Woodland Park