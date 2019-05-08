Letters to the Editor - May 8, 2019
We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
RUSTERHOLTZ NOT THE RIGHT STUFF FOR COMMISSIONER
David Rusterholtz moved to the country (he is a documented resident of the Druid Hills subdivision) on Oct. 5, 2011, where David and Renee Rusterholtz owned lot 52. Prior to that, Renee Barbara Miller purchased that residence on July 24, 2003, from Brian Flynn. Rusterholtz put our subdivision in jeopardy by an exposed propane tank “gas line” running above ground; one strike of lightening would have been a disaster for our subdivision. This gas line ran to a cabin he rents out daily through VRBO in Druid Hills, which sleeps six people. The bunkhouse also has sleeping accommodations, whereas a 500-gallon septic system only accommodates a one-bedroom place of residence.
In 2015, the Druid Hills Property Owners Association (POA) Board elected Rusterholtz president of the POA, violating our covenants from 1985 by not having the majority vote to form. In fact, the POA never had a majority vote to establish any document or covenants properly. For example, Rusterholtz managed to cause chaos when he brought in his attorney who adopted nine policies in 2016, new by-laws in 2017 without two-thirds majority vote and spurious liens on property in 2018 that burdened homeowners in Druid Hills. Rusterholtz lied on three occasions, misrepresenting the POA and homeowners in Druid Hills; he admitted putting up bogus signs in our subdivision to keep people out of property given to the POA in exchange for favors.
Rusterholtz seems a friendly individual on the surface, but he has found himself in shouting matches with homeowners in the Druid Hills subdivision. One unfortunate homeowner, a veteran and a paraplegic, and another homeowner, who fixed automobiles for a living, had his partner, who was home alone, yelled at by Rusterholtz. This calls for people to re-think having Rusterholtz as commissioner.
Diana Foraci
Druid Hills subdivision
TRASH IN DITCHES, ALONG TELLER ROADS SERIOUS PROBLEM
I have a complaint about a very serious problem along Teller CR-11 and Teller Road 1. I am asking everyone to clean up the trash along these roads from their property lines to the road. There is so much trash along these roads that it makes your place look trashy also.
Would you believe there is also a box springs up against the fence on Teller 1? No, I ask, what stupid person would not know that they lost half of their bed, flying out of their truck? There are boxes and large pieces of wood beside the road. I keep the three roads around our house clean. I am 78 and my husband is 83. We have been here since 1976 and some of the newcomers are slobs. Maybe you think someone will come and clean up what you should be doing.
If it is in the ditch over your property line, go clean it up. I think we live among lazy people. Don’t call me, just clean up the mess.
Joan Tomlinson
High Chateau Ranches