Letters to the editor - March 13, 2019
FIREARMS, BULLYING AT HIGH SCHOOL UNACCEPTABLE
I have been informed of serious racist and bullying behavior that has occurred over the past year at Woodland Park High School, including students threatened with a gun and some students bringing rifles to school in the gun racks of their pick up trucks. This is completely and totally unacceptable! What is additionally very disturbing is that administration and teachers have refused to take action to remedy the situation, teach young people how horribly wrong this is and how not to do this. There have been no teaching moments chosen to seek apology, forgiveness, reconciliation, or restorative justice. I’m asking that the paper investigate and report on this, with the sincere intention and expectation that this be addressed in as many ways as are necessary to stop this behavior and achieve restorative justice within the school for all persons that have been victims, and all who have participated in this behavior. For the good of the school and the community this simply must be accomplished.
Rodney Noel Saunders
Florissant
PUBLIC SHOULD KNOW ABOUT INTERIM PRINCIPAL’S PAST
I recently learned that the interim principal of Woodland Park High School, Kevin Burr, has some racist skeletons in his closet. According to a June 29, 2016 Tulsa World article, Burr was fired from his most recent position as superintendent of Sapulpa School District in Oklahoma after the resignation letter of a principal in his district went public. The letter included allegations that Burr had downplayed and ignored incidents of extreme racial harassment of two maintenance employees in the district. In addition, Burr is accused of making numerous racist comments towards Principal Bobby Alfred and other employees of color. Alfred wrote in his resignation letter that Burr “immediately transformed the work environment and atmosphere into one of negativity, insensitivity, tremendous turmoil, and loose spending.” He claimed Burr used “fear, intimidation, and retaliation” to get his way. The school board voted unanimously to end his contract in June 2016. During his time as superintendent of Sapulpa schools, numerous teachers left the district, many citing Burr’s poor leadership as the reason.
I’m appalled that this man is employed in the Woodland Park school system. Why was someone who was fired from a similar position offered the job when there are qualified candidates with a clean record?
I encourage readers to do some research on Burr — the information is online and accessible to the public. We have an accused racist and a poor leader acting as a principal in our school system. Principals should embody the values of a community and be role models our children can look up to. Bigotry is never acceptable and it should never be tolerated in those with positions of power. Burr should not be rewarded for his prejudice and bad leadership by being employed in Woodland Park.
Lydia Ballantine
Woodland Park
CRIPPLE CREEK-VICTOR RECALL NEEDED TO TURN NUMBERS AROUND
In response to Miriam Gillespie’s Feb. 27 letter, there are more than 3,600 registered voters in the Cripple Creek-Victor School District. That number is not the entire population of our school district, which numbers close to 8,000, so we are talking about a larger community here. Gillespie claimed there are about 2,000 residents.
So, what about the kids? Several years ago, the CC-V School Board lowered its graduation requirements. In subsequent years, our graduation rate has declined. In addition, our graduation rate is behind the state average by 10-15 percent, and compared to schools with student populations equitable to CC-V, we are behind by 15-25 percent. Couple that with our students’ test scores, which have been considerably lower than state averages, and the staff turnover rate, which is about 10 percent higher than the state average (more compared to schools our size) and we can see there are significant problems. All of this has taken place while Dennis Jones and Tim Braun have been on the school board, and Tonya Martin has resided in this community long enough to see these numbers continue to be a problem.
I have served on the CC-V School Board and am well aware of the challenges school districts face. I am also one of those petitioners seeking an election to recall the previously-named school board members. This is the result of a problem that has long been in the making and because of facts, not vindictiveness. My agenda is about what is best for the kids. So is our coalition’s.
Bill Arrick
Cripple Creek
PRESIDENT’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS ‘TRUMP’ PREVIOUS LEADER
When people call Donald Trump “a bum,” none of the liberal media will tell you statistics rank him as one of our best presidents for black Americans.
Some of President Trump’s accomplishments so far:
• Tax cuts, and freedom from absurd regulations — resulted in, the lowest unemployment numbers ever for Hispanic and black Americans and one of the lowest numbers for women.
• Created about four times the manufacturing jobs created during the Obama administration.
• Working to free many black and Hispanic prisoners accused of minor offenses.
• Gross Domestic Product, adjusted for inflation number, is climbing.
• Achieved at least one year of 4.28 percent or higher GDP growth.
• North Korea — stopped launching missiles, released political prisoners, returning remains, of U.S. Service members.
• “Right To Try” — allows terminally ill to sign lawsuit waiver and take an experimental drug that might not be approved for many years.
• Gave the VA the right to fire any employee who neglects or abuses a patient.
• Demanded NATO partners pay their fair share.
President Obama:
• Added $9 trillion, to debt.
• Forced a record number of people to take food stamps.
• Black household income fell steeply as black unemployment rose.
• Gave away $800 billion of your tax dollars for “shovel-ready jobs.” Most went to political cronies.
• Handed $500 million to Solyndra (solar company) run by his boosters, went bankrupt and took a half-billion in our tax money with them.
• Naively bribed Iran with $150 billion handout.
• Talked big then feebly stood by when Putin infringed on Ukraine and annexed Crimea.
• Warned Assad not to cross “the red line” in Syria. When ignored, did nothing.
• Left the Navy with about half its carrier aircraft unsafe to fly.
• People should begin to wonder who’s the real bum.
David K. Johnson
Florissant