WOODLAND PARK BUS DRIVERS DESERVE OUR RESPECT
Driving a school bus this fourth quarter for Durham School Services in Woodland Park, our CDL drivers provide a tremendous service for not much reward. The job’s challenges are many, and the pay is advertised at $11 to $14 an hour.
My career was spent as a teacher, and regretfully, I never realized how vital is the job of a bus driver. Responsible for getting your children to and from school in snowy, icy and, at times, treacherous conditions, these men and women get the job done day in and day out. Our school bus drivers do much more than just greet your child every morning and afternoon. They praise, discipline and keep your children safe on a bus with 30-plus students on board. Getting up early and almost never calling in sick is their normal. They are nurses and pastors and retired military: Army, Air Force and Marines. Hank, our dispatcher, is at work before the sun comes up and is the last one to leave every afternoon. I’ve never heard the man complain.
During my short time at Durham, I saw most high school kids as respectful and helpful, but there’s much behavior to be improved upon with some of the elementary and middle-school children. Unfortunately, refusal to cooperate did occur too often. Parents, please remind your children to look at riding a bus not only as a time to visit with friends but also to listen to and respect their bus driver. That respect is well deserved!
Douglas Peterson
Woodland Park
PROUD TO SEE RUSTERHOLTZ RUNNING FOR TELLER COMMISSIONER
To Mike Winters: I am very proud to see a Christian man of David Rusterholtz’s character seeking public office. I think that it foretells a return to Judeo-Christian values for Teller County, Colorado and the U.S.A. Teller County’s District 1 deserves another Commissioner of the caliber of Marc Dettenrieder.
Mike, to find out if David Rusterholtz has lived in Druid Hill since 2003, you can go to the Clerk and Recorder’s website, the records are open to the public. You will find that David Rusterholtz has lived in Druid Hills since 2003 ... ho hum! False news, Mike?
By the way, Mike, Eric Stone does not have the power or authority to hand out any political position to anyone. He, too, by the way, is an honorable man, like David Rusterholtz.
There is a reason that Democrats have not been elected in Teller County for decades, you might want to look into that instead of disparaging Teller County voters for their legitimate choices.
Speaking of choices, you do have options. Go ahead, put up a Democrat who supports perverted sex education for innocent children, who supports the unconstitutional Red Flag bill, who wants to take away Colorado’s influence in national elections by eliminating the Electoral College, who want to stop oil production costing thousands of jobs and tax revenue.
Referring to your last paragraph: your letter did not impress me, and you cannot bully Teller County voters.
I retired from the U.S. Army as a sergeant first class and was a Green Beret and SOG operator with a Silver Star, Bonze Star and Purple Heart. Mike, did you serve?
Keith McKim
Florissant
CONGRESS NEEDS TO REIN IN THIS ADMINISTRATION
It is past time for Congress to fulfill its responsibility to exercise legitimate oversight over an out-of-control executive.
It is past time to open an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump — not just for the obstruction outlined in the Mueller report, but for emoluments, pardons for war criminals, and using family separation to deter asylum-seekers, to name just a few.
It is past time to impeach William Barr, not just for lying to Congress but for disgracing his office by acting as the President’s personal lawyer, and for enabling the President’s worst tendencies — including investigating his political enemies.
It is past time to start enforcing Congressional subpoenas — and holding in contempt people who ignore them.
Logan Bingham
Lake George