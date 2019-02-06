Letters to the Editor - Feb. 6, 2019
PLACING TRUST IN POLITICAL LEADERS DESPITE GOVERNMENT TIME-OUT
The shutdown of our government has been temporarily resolved after 36 days. Hooray! My understanding is that this release of political stalemate will be allowed to simmer for a period of three weeks, as work progresses toward a permanent agreement. I trust we are all happy for the 800,000 workers that have shouldered the brunt of this impasse. I will admit to being somewhat mystified as to why this “temporary” agreement could not have been achieved 35 days ago, but I trust those in political power have a decent explanation. After all, our political leaders are both experienced and committed to support of our best interests. I readily admit to having lost the trail of logic that drifted from a wall totally financed by Mexico to a wall potentially financed by the American people with an added bonuses of economically penalizing 800,000 of our fellow citizens and shutting down our government. Mr. Trump must know the solution to that riddle. That one exceeds my riddling capability and I remain hopelessly puzzled.
I am unable to fully grasp the rationale behind much of this recent political maneuvering, but then again, I lack the wisdom of our political captains and will need to rely on the sincerity and judgement of their leadership. I trust our elected federal officials from Colorado engage in dialogue and are busy constructing a plan that will move us forward and out of this particular stalemate. I am quite confident that Doug Lamborn, Merv Bennett and Cory Gardner are in frequent communication, working together to resolve social issues and not blindly aligning themselves with political affiliations. Working from a position of strict party conformity would seem to dismiss the perspectives and needs of a sizeable portion of our population and lead to future conundrums very similar to one we wallowed in for 36 days.
I believe there is some general recognition of the societal ills that truly require attention and I am comforted by the understanding that our elected official are working closely together to address these. We all stumble on occasion and our elected officials should be granted a mulligan for the 36 days of gridlock. They have our best interests at heart, and we should support them. They are, after all, human, too. Every once in a while I do wish there were more emphasis on government and the needs of those governed as opposed to political posturing and bickering, but I quickly catch myself and realize I simply lack sufficient appreciation for the competence of our political leaders. They know what they are doing and I clearly do not.
Fred Gustafson
Florissant
CONFUSING CLIMATE ISSUES WITH POOR RESOURCE MANAGEMENT AFFECTS POLICY CHANGE
The following was written in response to a Jan. 16 Courier article titled “Renewing our Resources: Reforestation in Western U.S. informs best practices in combating carbon pollution.”
One wonders how (reporter) Pat Hill knows “ ... the devastating effects of climate change continue to wreak havoc around the world ... ?” Climate is a prevailing condition, and one that takes years to establish. Therefore, singular incidents are extremely difficult to relate to climate. One cannot even know the climate until years after it is active. One cannot know an event is due to climate until years later. And the temperature that is supposed to be doing the damage has been plateaued since 2000.
For example, was the record snowfall at Breckenridge in 2013 due to some sort of climate issue or was last year’s extremely dry winter due to climate? Both were with in five years of each other. And hard to have it both ways.
If Hill was thinking of the fires in California, she need look no further than our own Pike National Forest for reasons of devastation. Our policy of not managing the forests have allowed the biomass to be way overgrown, the crowns touch and fires are unstoppable due to the huge load of fuel. That is not a climate issue, but forest policy issue. If we attribute the wrong reasons, we have trouble changing policies correctly.
Russ Frisinger
Divide