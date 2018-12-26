We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
WE NEED TO UNITE IN CIVILITY
With all the turmoil that is going on, we need to stop. Hillary Clinton is saying we can’t be civil to those who disagree with us, and Nancy Pelosi is saying there will be collateral damage, but so be it.
With all the calls for getting in the face of your opponent, it is now coming to a head. Pipe bombs have been sent to prominent Democrats. Do we stop after someone dies? No. It’s time to stop now. Politicians on both sides need to stand up against this.
I think it is unthinkable to cause any physical violence toward someone who disagrees with you. Where did America go? If you want to change someone’s mind, you do it at the ballot box.
Will someone please say enough is enough?
Michael Payne
Woodland Park
EXAMINING OUR INTENTIONS DURING THE HOLIDAYS
It was the fragrance of myrrh and frankincense drifting through the damp night air that drew them near to you. Amidst the cries of wandering sheep whose shepherd’s staff prodded them along, the star would appear and then disappear behind the veil of a sultry haze. Dusty sandals and trodden hooves stepped gently as they passed beneath the stars shadow. The cry of a baby would gather the ears of the shepherd and his sheep and make useless the staff that led them. A light bound to a flame shone through the mist as it trickled off the gold that lay next to the one crying within the cradle. Gifts and promises abound, within the hay they lay mingled, gathered round about so that He may see their true intentions.
True intentions exposed by a light bound to a flame. What are your intentions behind the gift that you give?
Thane M. Schwartz
Cripple Creek