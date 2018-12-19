Letters to the Editor - Dec. 12, 2018
MORE THAN ONE SIDE TO BLAME IN PARTISAN DIVISIONS
As an American, unaffiliated, I had to respond to this divisiveness. Well, Mr. Patterson, Mr. Dugger and Mr. Wilkins, I see all three of your fingers trying to blame everyone except the G.O.P., of course. Your divisive party has never been sanctified by anyone outside of your selfish, and hateful group. Democrats also are not any kind of saints, as they don’t represent the regular citizens of this country, because they’re too busy surrendering to the oligarchs and autocrats you support. Trump gave tax breaks to the rich, at our expense. Same with greedy corporations like GM, and look at the result! We have had for decades, the biggest most corrupt military industrial complex ever known to man, yet Trump gave them more of our money. Say goodbye to your social safety net before you retire, since your party has decided that money you paid into belongs to Wall Street instead! Get educated, guys! Don’t just worship Reagan and Trump, pay attention to the damage they have done and are doing right now! Notice also how those hated Democrats refuse to stand up to them! I want nothing to do with either group, I’m interested in the people, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all, not just a selected few with a lot of money they stole from the rest of us!
Doug Harvey
Woodland Park
IN RESPONSE TO THOSE DEFENDING THE PRESIDENT
Well, well, it appears as though my open letter to Donald Trump in the Nov. 7 issue struck a sensitive nerve with three of your readers. This is good.
To Ron Patterson: I agree that the tactics of this Antifa ultra-left-wing group are wrong and counter-productive, because in their harassment and violent methods of protesting, they are as bad as those they are protesting against. I condemn the actions of this group. But, I still think Trump’s vitriolic and inciteful rhetoric and childish name-calling has done nothing but further divide our country.
To Buck Dugger: I’m inclined to agree with you on term limits for all political offices. Too many members of the Congress and Senate have been in office far too long and have become complacent to the needs and wants of their constituents, like affordable health insurance and better-paying jobs. Along with term limits, we need stricter campaign finance laws.
I think you’ve taken up Trump’s habit of name-calling, which is childish and doesn’t do any good. The best place to show your disapproval of these politicians is in the voting booth, which is what happened in this last election.
In your letter you mentioned, “stop making excuses for criminals ... this PC (politically correct) attitude towards murders must cease.” Dare I mention Trump’s excusing the Saudi’s murder and dismemberment of one of our citizens, a journalist, because they spend a lot of money in our country? Trump has prostituted our American values for money. This is not my idea of making America great.
And since when is voicing one’s opinion in an open forum “a gripe session?”
To Greg Wilkins: I do remember Rep. Steve Scalise being shot by a Democrat. And, I along with all Americans, Republican and Democrat alike, was outraged at this cowardly act. I also remember that many Republican and Democrat members of both houses soundly condemning this cowardly act. When Rep. Scalise was able to return to work he received a rousing welcome and standing ovation from all members of both parties. But I have to disagree with your statement: “the Democrats and their supporters have demonstrated far more hate-mongering and hateful rhetoric than Donald Trump.” Clearly, Trump, the great divider, with his constant hateful rhetoric and childish name-calling, takes first prize in this category.
Dar Conran
Florissant
THANKS TO THOSE WHO MAKE GOLD CAMP CHRISTMAS HAPPEN
The 2018 Gold Camp Christmas Holiday Headframe Lighting annual event is underway; this tradition would not be possible without several individuals and groups who deserve a huge thank you. The event is sponsored by Newmont Mining Company, Southern Teller County Focus Group, Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation, and Black Hills Energy.
Thanks to Newmont management and security folks, who allow access to the mining sites. The mine also donates all the gas, lights, and most of the power for the project. Thanks to Shawn Tomlinson and Jody Keel of Newmont who make this happen every year as well as their helpers this year Robb Gray, John Forman, and Gary Horton.
Thanks to Black Hills Energy whose staff and bucket truck are instrumental with the repair of ornaments and for donating transformers for several sites. Thanks to our anonymous donor, who 19 years ago, donated six generators for this project; thanks to care and maintenance by JET Service, most of them are still running.
Thanks to the Cripple Creek District Museum staff, who keep the Gold Sovereign star lighted and donates power for that. Thanks to the City of Victor whose power lights the Cresson Headframe.
Thanks to the community volunteers who brave the cold, wind and snow to start generators and check power connections: Richard Courson and Lisa McIntosh, Jeff Campbell, Shawn Tomlinson, and Jon Zalewski.
Thanks and happy holidays to all!
Ruth Zalewski
Victor
HEARTFELT THANKS FROM LOCAL HOMEOWNERS
As 2018 Holiday Home Tour homeowners in Woodland Park, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to a community that makes us very proud to welcome people into our home. Not only did you, our guests, support a great cause (2018 HHT recipients: Focus on the Forest, Habitat for Humanity and the Woodland Park Senior Organization), but many of you expressed your appreciation to us for opening our home to you. To a person, you took special care in experiencing the holiday decor (compliments of Diane Tapia and Suzanne Brown), the unique architectural aspects, and the special history of the home. Thank you for letting us share the holiday spirit with you.
Judy Laux and Bryan Critchlow
Woodland Park