Response to Oct. 16 Josh Liss guest column, ‘AMI angst unfounded’
I opted out of IREA’s smart meter program. I have read about the technology of smart meters and the concerns surrounding them. There are health concerns and they are impossible to dismiss because there aren’t long-term studies to prove that exposure over time is safe. Some people appear to be more sensitive to various electromagnetic frequencies than others. We should ask if those people are the canaries in the coal mine rather than Luddites.
Instead of going back and for over which health studies are legitimate, I want to discuss three other issues.
First are non-health related issues, such as the vulnerability of smart meters to hacking. While I am sure IREA will take precautions, we have seen large-scale hacking from places that we were assured were secure. Smart meters also can be easily manipulated to the customer’s disadvantage with such programs as “time of use” charges. The meters are also a means of further privacy loss to consumers due to the meter’s ability to get more detailed information on individual household electricity use, and this information can be monetized for the profit of the electric company without our consent.
Second, there are anecdotal accounts of smart meters exploding. This was true during the California wildfires, with firemen reporting that materials used in the meters made the fires more complicated to put out.
Third, I am of an age where I have seen many things being touted as safe and for our own good that later proved quite the opposite. I went to school with children who were missing limbs because their mothers were given thalidomide during pregnancy. I remember trucks going up and down the streets in the summer spraying DDT to kill mosquitos. Recently heartburn drugs were taken off grocery shelves over cancer concerns. And a recent “Scientific American” article said “We have no reason to believe 5G is safe,” and there is an overlap between 5G and smart meters.
I was also frustrated to read about the one-time $80 fee plus an extra $20 a month charge that “are not penalties.” It sure feels punitive to me to be charged $80 to leave things as they are and then $20 a month forever.
Mary Atsina
Woodland Park
‘All I Want for Christmas is: More Olio’ at Butte Theater
I just wanted to give an endorsement to this play. It was SO good! It was funny and witty all the way through. There was great music, lots of classic rock as well as more modern, very clever references that the adults would get but also enough to keep the kiddos in the crowd laughing. Some slapstick, some singing, and the moral of the story is “be kind to each other.” I highly recommend it for the whole family. I will be seeing this fantastic show more than once while it runs.
Jessica Silva
Cripple Creek
Kudos to collaborative
CC-V board meeting
Congratulations are in order for the Cripple Creek-Victor School District voters and the Coalition for Better Schools.
I had the pleasure, and I truly mean pleasure, of attending the Dec. 2 CC-V school board meeting, where newly elected board members were sworn in and took the reins of leading the district. The tone of the meeting was outstanding — very proactive, positive and open. There were many uses of “please” and “thank you” and words of sincere appreciation to the staff and constituents from the new board. If I dare say so, that’s the way it should be: a collaboration. I left with a smile and renewed hope.
Throughout the school board recall process, the recall targets personally attacked the Coalition members rather than address the issues of concern. I can tell you, there are many issues to be addressed and overcome one day at a time. Successful recalls are rare on a national scale, this one was critical to the future of our community. Voters should be proud of the members they elected, each of whom brings a wealth of experience and diversity to the table.
This community has a huge resource pool of experienced individuals from all walks of life. This board recognizes that is willing to tap into those opportunities for the greater good of our children and families and be open and transparent in doing so. If you are willing to be a resource, please reach out to the CC-V board and let them know you are willing to help. Support them and the teachers. It truly does take a village.
Donna Brazill
CCV Hear Us: For Better Schools
Cripple Creek
Open letter to the members of Cripple Creek City Council:
On Sept. 5, 2019 Mayor Bruce Brown notified the Butte Theater Foundation that the City of Cripple Creek was giving its 30-day notice that the Dec. 18, 2018 two-year lease agreement (ending Dec. 31, 2020), for the Butte Theater and other buildings, was being terminated on Dec. 31, 2019. The sudden declaration of termination was without reason or explanation. Our legal counsel quickly sent a letter to the Mayor noting that the City has deliberately breached the contract between the City and the Foundation; the City did not respond.
The Foundation does not believe that a voting majority of the City Council would condone such arbitrary and heavy-handed action if they were apprised of the actual facts. It is therefore the purpose of this letter to present a brief summary of some of the significant facts so the City’s ruling body can decide whether the indiscriminate termination of the Foundation’s contract truly represents the conscience and integrity of the City of Cripple Creek and its sound business judgment.
• The City’s sponsored newspaper publications have mischaracterized and misstated the facts relevant to the contract termination in an attempt to excuse and legitimize the arbitrary, illegal and politically motivated action.
• The claim that the City failed to renew the contract with the Foundation is knowingly false. The contract was not up for renewal. The contract has another year to run. The contract was prematurely terminated by the City without reason or legal justification.
• The claim that the Foundation was originally seen as a mechanism to cut costs at the Butte Theater, “but the deal has run into the red” is false. Beginning in 2015 the Butte Theater building was leased to the Foundation which, as a 501(c)(3) entity, attracted tax-exempt grants, while, at the same time, relieving the City from trying to create and manage revenue producing shows at the Butte Theater, but instead, allowing the City to concentrate on running police and fire departments, collect taxes and keep the streets in repair.
• A newspaper article’s claim that the City has been losing $200,000 to $225,000 a year on the Butte because of its deal with the Foundation is false. In 2018, the City spent $209,579 on the Butte. Only $80,000 of that went to the Foundation. The rest was designated for building maintenance, and the salary of the City Representative, among other items. It was agreed that this contribution the city was making to arts programming would be eliminated at the end of 2020, when the Foundation completed its 5 Year Plan for Sustainability. Additionally, the city’s line item includes rent, utilities and maintenance on the Star Building, which would have been eliminated with the Foundation’s finalizing of the purchase agreement, further lessening the City’s financial burden. However, with this “new deal” the City will continue to pay out on the Star building, and the City certainly won’t be able to lessen the amount put into the building and city employee salaries without the support of donations and grants brought in by the Foundation.
• The assertion to the press by the City’s Mel Moser that the Thin Air Theater Company’s contract with the Foundation was not renewed for the 2018 season because of problems with internal staffing is blatantly false. The contract was not renewed because Thin Air Theater demanded too much money and the Foundation found that it could contract with another production company for the amount offered to Thin Air by the Foundation. Mr. Moser, as a board member of the Foundation, voted for replacing Thin Air Theater with the current production company.
• The City’s original objective in partnering with the Foundation has been successful in achieving all of the City’s objectives. The Foundation has established and mentored effective and popular community theater and education programs. The Foundation has continued the traditional melodrama and has also produced shows that attract a newer and younger audience which have frequently filled the house with such productions as “Always — Patsy Cline” and “Grease,” consistently increasing revenue for the professional season. Ticket revenue increased from 2015 to 2018 by over 16%.
• Since 2017, with the hiring of a full-time executive director, the Foundation has been awarded $80,000 in grants to support capital, and community productions.
• In 2015 the Foundation and the City agreed that the Foundation should find a way to be financially self-sufficient by the end of 2020. By producing high-quality professional theater productions, while keeping the ticket costs low, the Foundation was on track to be financially independent by the end of 2020
• Until the contract with the City was wrongly canceled, the Foundation was under contract to purchase the Star building for the dual purpose of protecting the Butte Theater from a potential sale of the Star, the use of which would then have been incompatible with its use as a necessary adjunct to the theater. The purchase would also have allowed expansion of the presently overcrowded ticketing and non-producing concession areas of the theater into the Star. Each of these purposes was driven by the greater objective of broadening the performing arts opportunities for community members and loyal patrons of the Foundation’s theater productions. The two-year in-the-making expansion project had ample seed funding from a donated house that was renovated by the Foundation and sold and thus was otherwise well-financed and feasible
• In conclusion, it is unfortunate that the City of Cripple Creek has elected to turn the clock back on a vigorous performing arts program advocated by the Foundation. The program was well on its way to making Cripple Creek a known performing arts center with attendant increases in general business for the City and significant community participation. This paragon was the result of the Foundation’s vision for Cripple Creek, its professional theater management, financial grants and the dedicated efforts of Foundation officers, directors and trustees.
All board members of the Foundation
Cripple Creek