CONCERNS OVER RED FLAG BILL SURROUND MENTAL HEALTH, NOT GUN OWNERSHIP
A resolution approved by the Teller County Commissioners not to support HB19 1177, commonly known as the “red flag bill,” is of concern. I grew up in a household of guns as my father, who held law enforcement commissions with the city and county, was a chief of police for a major metropolitan school district. My husband owns a gun. I am not writing about the Second Amendment, nor am I concerned with the lawful right to own a gun. Rather, I am responding to those who claim that “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” This argument often claims it is the mentally ill that we need to be concerned about. However, if we, as a community, determine that no one can petition the court to remove a gun from anyone who “poses a significant risk to self or others by having a firearm in his or her custody or control or by possessing, purchasing, or receiving a firearm” as the bill states, then how do we deal with a person of high risk, including mental illness?
Although the bill does not use the language of mental illness, it is definitely implied in the language as it is written by stating “significant risk to self or others.” The HB19 1177 requires two court hearings and a return of firearms within three days if the court order is rescinded or terminated. The person bringing the charge must show “a preponderance of evidence ... and sign an affidavit under oath with penalty of perjury.” I recommend everyone in Teller County to read the bill at leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb19-1177. This bill is about our community safety, not about lawful gun ownership. I vote for community safety.
Darlene Schmurr-Stewart
Woodland Park
gun rights advocates’
argument that removing guns is unconstitutional does not stand
I read Buck Dugger’s letter (to the editor published March 20 in the Courier) with a shake of my head. He is thankful that Teller County will not use common sense to prevent people who are abusers, mentally unstable and violent from obtaining firearms? Every time gun advocates pretend it is “unconstitutional’ to use violent people’s actions against them, it undermines their argument that they are for law and order. Invariably, these same people are against using terror watch lists during a background check. In other words, any way law enforcement can use to reduce senseless deaths from gun violence is forbidden to those of this mindset. In southern Colorado, we’ve seen the result: Planned Parenthood, Aurora, etc. As a nation we do not have to accept that violent and mentally unstable people shall have all the access to killing tools they want, because people like Mr. Dugger are fearful of a mythical future dictatorship. Red flag laws are absolutely acceptable and a way to identify threats (by families and law enforcement) before our fellow citizens lie dead on the ground.
The silly Electoral College argument made me laugh. Counting every vote and making them matter is the furthest thing from “disenfranchising.” Think about it this way: voters who hate Boulder and Denver “liberals” get to combine their voters with those in Alabama, Mississippi, Wyoming, etc. and try to win the popular vote, rather than be in the perpetual minority. In fact, millions of votes in California in the last election went to Donald Trump. Remember, the Electoral College was established so that, in Alexander Hamilton’s words, “the office of President will never fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications.” Obviously it is an obsolete tool.
Michael Eaton
Divide