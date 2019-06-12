Thank you for keeping deputies safe
We are so proud to live in one of the greatest communities in the U.S. This became very apparent to us when we did the recent fundraiser to purchase 616 SHIELDS for our Teller County Deputies and several Cripple Creek law enforcement officers. The support we received from the people, businesses and organizations of Teller County was outstanding and we wish to express our thanks to all who supported this mission.
We will start with the lady who stopped me in the grocery store and shyly donated $5, saying “it’s all I can afford, but I want to be part of this.” There are those who gave generously but who wished to remain anonymous.
Owen and Shelia Dean, Mary Oulliber, Norm and Cheryl Steen, Neil and Paula Levy, Brian Walker, Connie Henricks, Bart Talaasen, Lucia Boyer, Janet Gomes, Don Sievers, Bob and Mary Schlut, Georgianna Deppen, Paul Loyd, Val Carr, David Simmons, Doris Kneuer, Eric Simonson, Mark Czelusta, David Rusterholtz, Mick and Collete Bates, Teller County Republican Party, Pikes Peak Lions Club, the Rotary Club, Park State Bank, the American Legion, the Community Banks of Colorado, and Foxworth-Galbraith.
A-Mark Budget Signs, Mike Kannmacher and his assistant Levy Stenson, who came from Colorado Springs with the cherry picker to decorate the tree.
The businesses who generously provided gift certificates and refreshments for the “Blue Lives Matter Tree” dedication: Andersen Pack and Ship for donating the miles of ribbon for the tree, Domino’s Pizza, Sweet Escapes, Jimmy John’s, City Market, Walmart, Kenpo Karate of Woodland Park, Linda Dodds and AJ’s Pizza.
The City of Woodland Park for their assistance in making the event such a success.
The “Blue Ribbon Gang” who spend their Wednesday afternoon at The Community Banks of Colorado diligently making the 8,465 ribbons for the “Blue Lives Matter Tree.” What pleasure it was to work with you and witness the love and dedication you have for our community.
The people who attended the tree dedication and presentation of the shields; the caring people of SHIELD 616 who started the program to respect and protect law enforcement officerS everywhere; the Pikes Peak Courier (thank you, Pat!) and the Mountain Jackpot.
Several people wished to remain anonymous and we respect their wishes; we hope we remembered everyone who contributed in any way to making this event such a great success. Forgive us if we forgot to mention anyone.
Last but not least, A special thank you to the law enforcement officers of Teller County. We hope these shields will help to protect you in your service to our community.
Bob, Doloretta and Royce Barber
Woodland Park