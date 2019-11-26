Walk a mile in their shoes before criticizing
I had to respond to the Nov. 5 letter by Patricia O’Neil. Her comments were given without knowledge or understanding.
Some history: Before gaming and the population growth, primarily west of Woodland Park, all Teller County roads were gravel and the many subdivisions were sparsely populated. County staff worked from crowded, small and inefficient facilities.
With gaming, the county was mandated by the courts to build a new jail as the jail in Cripple Creek was considered inadequate. It is now a museum. The county commissioners had to decide either to house prisoners in a neighboring county jail or build a new jail. A new jail was the most cost-effective. Divide was chosen because the sheriff was headquartered there along with some county road maintenance buildings. The county already owned the property. Construction of the jail required sewage disposal so a sewage plant was built north and east of Divide. A master plan for the property was developed with consideration for road and bridge maintenance shops and expansion of the sheriff’s headquarters.
Road and Bridge personnel performed maintenance on vehicles in old buildings throughout the county that were poorly insulated, poorly heated and not designed for vehicle maintenance. Increasing population had a significant negative impact on roads and required more equipment and personnel. Consolidation was considered the best option. A larger and more efficient facility was constructed in Divide in accordance with the master plan.
The sheriff’s department was also affected by growth, but the greatest impact was gaming. Same story. The current facility was not designed nor built for current needs. Observe that the building has garage doors for the lower elevation. More space is needed for various reasons. Note that the new construction is an addition to the current building in an attempt to save on cost.
The county commissioners met in the Teller County courthouse to conduct business in one of the courtrooms and had to share office space. Staff was dispersed throughout the building. The commissioners and staff were forced to vacate when the courts needed the extra space. Options were considered. The commissioners decided the best option was to construct a new facility near the courthouse which would house commissioners and staff and provided a formal meeting room.
As the county population continues to increase and gaming expands, there will be more pressure on Teller County resources. The commissioners may be required to improve or build new facilities.
The many subdivisions, over 70, and the miles of roads needed to get to and travel in each of the subdivisions will never get paved. It is an impossibility. The best that can be expected is to maintain and sometimes improve on what is there. I ask Ms. O’Neil, What were the road conditions when you moved into your subdivision? Why would you now expect better?
I also ask that you look at your current property tax receipt and see how much of your tax dollar goes to Road and Bridge. Not very much. What you pay does not cover the cost of occasional maintenance and snow removal in the winter months.
Teller County does receive gaming impact funds for major roads leading to Cripple Creek, the jail and some other county functions that are impacted by gaming. These funds are a result of gaming taxes and are distributed by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs on a competitive basis with other counties and municipalities. These funds, although very helpful, do not come near meeting the monies necessary to meet the county’s needs.
I have worked closely with Fred Clifford and Brad Shaw. They are great folks and work hard. The same can be said for other county employees. Ms. O’Neil, you should walk a mile in their shoes before being too critical.
Jerry Bergeman
Former Teller County Commissioner
Florissant
