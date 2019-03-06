Letter to the Editor - March 6, 2019
We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
LET’S KEEP OUR REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC
In response to the letter from Darwin Naccarato (published Jan. 23 in the Courier), I would like to say, yes, this is a republic. It was formed by democracy, or, We the People, as it clearly states in the preamble.
If you don’t like democracy, you don’t want your voice heard when you need to be heard. The electoral college that you love does not listen to the people whom they are supposed to represent, and I would prefer to vote for my president, not one chosen by a few oligarchs! Check out the Declaration of Independence, please! This republic of ours is a democratic union, and that’s why it has worked for so long.
The other democracies that you noted who failed did so because some American autocrat didn’t like the way things were going and decided to be the police of the world. People died because of this! Autocracies always fail, and you can ask King George III.
This republic of ours was founded as a democratic union. Let’s keep it that way.
Doug Harvey
Woodland Park