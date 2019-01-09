Letter to the Editor - Jan. 9, 2019
CRIPPLE CREEK SENIOR OFFERS THANKS FOR HELP IN VULNERABLE MOMENT
I am a 71 year old living by myself in Cripple Creek. Recently I called 911 for assistance. Although my medical emergency turned out to be non life-threatening, I want to thank the EMTs, firefighters and police officers for helping me at a time when I could not help myself and was at my most vulnerable.
I called 911 at 6 a.m., and the dispatcher stayed on the phone with me until the EMTs arrived. Before I called for help I was able to get off my bed onto my back and tried to pull myself to unlock the front door but wasn’t able to. When help arrived and I couldn’t get to the door, I gave the OK for them to break in the front, metal door. When they got inside, they moved me up onto a gurney, to the ambulance and took me to the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park. As if doing all this was not enough, the firefighters came back and secured my property with a temporary door that could be locked to secure my property while I was in the hospital.
Now I know why living in a small community is so great. The people are very caring and exceed all expectations in helping others. I don’t remember the names of each of those that helped me, but I would like to thank them publicly as well as all the other men and women who do the same professional job of the crews that helped me. I’ve learned my lesson. My brother installed a key lock box and I gave a key to my good neighbors. Hopefully if I ever need to call 911 these actions will make it easier and facilitate a similar situation. Thank you, all.
Valerie Abbey
Cripple Creek
FARMERS MARKET THANKS COMMUNITY FOR SUPPORT
The Teller County Farmers Market Association (TCFMA) wants to thank all of its customers, vendors, sponsors and volunteers for another great year, both Summer Farmers Markets each Friday from June through September and Saturday’s Holiday Markets in November and December. Without all of you, there would be no farmers markets here!
We look forward to seeing you all at the Spring Indoor Markets at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in April and May, and of course at the 2019 Summer Farmers Markets beginning in June. Keep your eye on wpfarmersmarket.com and our Facebook pages for more info.
Happy New Year and thank you!
TCFMA Board of Directors and Market Manager