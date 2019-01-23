Letter to the Editor - Jan. 23, 2019
We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
HEALTHY DEBATE OVER GOVERNMENT’S ROLE IS CRUCIAL
Philip Mella’s Oct. 10 column concerning the proper role of government was thought provoking. To wit, it spurred a response by Rodney Saunders Nov. 14 wherein he disputes Mella’s premise that there is a significant difference between a republic and a democracy. Saunders argues that these terms are essentially interchangeable, and he supports his assertion with unattributed quoted definitions, which is academically dishonest. On the other hand, he obtusely derides Mella for lack of definition of the common term, “limited government,” and goes on to argue for effectively unlimited government.
Addressing the former case, pure democracies have proven to be abject failures dating back to their birth in 5th century BC Athens, whereas republics have flourished. Indeed, the often-criticized (mostly by the left and alluded to by Saunders) Electoral College was and remains an ingenious construct of the Founders to mitigate the inevitably disastrous results of pure democracy. James Madison, the father of our Constitution, instructively wrote, “Democracies ... have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.” Madison reiterates and re-enforces this caution in Federalist 10 referring to “ … the tyranny of the majority, an unavoidable outcome of democratic nations.” Therefore, the Founders sought to replace the more direct democracy of the Articles of Confederation, which they believed could not long endure, with the “more perfect union” envisioned constitutional republic ultimately ratified.
Regarding the latter, It should be noted that loose construction, living-document liberals often quote the preamble of our Constitution with such phrases as “promote the general welfare” as an indication that the government has broad prerogative authority to involve itself in all aspects of Americans’ lives. But the preamble is just that; it is what follows in the body of the document that specifically and in plain language codifies and limits the means by which the aspirational aspect of the preamble (introduction) is to be achieved, and which is the absolute basis for the supreme law of the land.
Such constructive, intellectual and instructive discussion and debate is integral to the conceptual framework of our republican form of government and should be forever encouraged. It is only when such free speech is precluded, indeed shouted down, by extremists on the one hand, and those who put political correctness above constitutionally guaranteed First Amendment rights on the other, that tyranny threatens.
Darwin Naccarato
Woodland Park