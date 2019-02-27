Letter to the Editor - Feb. 27, 2019
WHAT ABOUT THE KIDS?
I wonder if Patty Waddle and Donna Brazill have thought about the damage they are doing to the Cripple Creek-Victor community with their spiteful drive to oust three members of the local school board. This is small community comprised of about 2,000 residents. The recall effort will, no doubt, pit neighbor against neighbor and create a rift that will last a long time.
What about the kids?
I don’t know Timothy Braun nor Tonya Martin, but I have known Dennis Jones for many years. Because I know him to be an honest man with high morals, unfathomable integrity and Christian values I must question the honor, integrity and values of those who would impugn the probity of this good man.
Again, what about the kids?
Serving on a local school board is one of the most important responsibilities in the country. These people are charged with providing the means for our children to receive the best education possible, whether the district is large or small, urban or rural. Local elementary and high schools are charged with providing the means for children to build the foundations for life skills. Thus, school board members need to care about the kids, not their personal agendas.
It seems to me that this whole recall effort is the result of Waddle ending up on the losing end of a school board election. I understand that in the past she was an educator, as was Brazill. One would think that “educators” (retired, fired or active) would care more for the kids rather than for their own hurt feelings. Why are these women and their ilk casting their own vindictiveness toward those who care enough about the kids to volunteer their time and effort to serve on the school board? Poor losers, that’s why.
Miriam Gillespie
Woodland Park