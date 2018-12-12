Letter to the Editor - Dec. 12, 2018
NATURAL GROCERS BRINGS CHOICE, FAIR PRICING FOR WP SHOPPERS
Woodland Park is certainly making progress these days. Sometime after the New Year arrives, folks in and around Woodland Park will have a long-awaited progressive organic food store to shop at. Natural Grocers will open its green and orange doors to shoppers and we will be saved the arduous trip of driving into the Springs for organic food, natural groceries and vitamin supplements.
Just like when Wal-Mart came to town, Natural Grocers will be a big hit with shoppers who have, up to recent times, been denied choice, section and fair pricing. Keep up the good work Woodland Park — a new age is coming.
Mike Winters
Florissant