Cast iron pans and Dutch ovens: icons of Western living and traditions, and some of the most important tools a home chef can own.
While not practical for a restaurant kitchen due the demands of constant washing, my home pans consist of mostly cast iron. As a side note, for years my brother Brock baked Dutch oven biscuits at the Flying W Ranch in Colorado Springs. Bottom line: we know cast iron! Last month, while writing my article on Maillard reactions (the art and science of browning and charring proteins), Brock and I began comparing notes on how we season and maintain our cast iron cookware. My culinary education and Brock’s mechanical engineering profession led us into some deep organic chemistry debates.
Let’s define “seasoning” on your pan. Seasoning creates a tough natural cross-linked polymer (think plastic) coating which prevents the pan from corroding and food from sticking. This hardened protective coating is created by using a “drying” oil. Drying is a misnomer, as these fats actually polymerize, or cure, into this hardened state, much like concrete cures through a chemical reaction and not a drying process.
The best oil for seasoning cast iron is an oil high in omega-3 fatty acids — in particular, alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Drying oils, which produce the hardest polymers, are characterized by high levels of polyunsaturated fatty acids, especially the omega-3 fatty acid ALA. The most famous of the drying oils is linseed, used by the masters to paint great works of art. For your soon-to-be work of art, let’s use the food grade version of linseed oil: flax oil. (Or, as many modern seasoners do, you could switch to grape seed oil.) Flaxseed and grape seed oils are both very high in ALA. To speed up the process, heat the oils above their smoke point, causing the ALA to cross link. These unsaturated oils will go rancid quickly, so manufactures will add ingredients to lengthen the shelf life. These ingredients will compromise your seasoning, so make sure your oil is 100% pure; additives are why you should avoid using spray on oils like PAM.
Start the seasoning process by cleaning the pans down to bare metal. The best way to do this is to use oven cleaner. Spray your pan liberally with oven cleaner (following the instructions and safety requirements) and place it in a garbage bag for 48 hours. Another effective method is to sand blast your pan. To get an even better cast iron pan, use sandpaper to smooth or polish the cooking surface.
Once clean, heat your pan to 250F to drive off any remaining moisture. When cool, apply the high ALA oil of your choice. Wipe off all the oil with a paper towel (a very thin layer of oil will remain). Place your pan in a 500F oven (or 25 degrees above the smoke point temperature found on the oil container) and set the timer for one hour. Leave your pan in the closed oven to cool to the point where you can safely apply and wipe off another layer of oil. Reheat to 500 degrees. Repeat this process six times. Getting the ideal cookware isn’t easy, but it does help you better appreciate what our pioneer ancestors had to go through.
Now that you’ve put in all this work, how should you maintain your pans? Cleanup is easy. Boil some water and use a spatula to scrape off any clingers. One good trick to capture the flavors stuck on the pan is to deglaze by adding stock or water to your pan and scraping with a spatula, allowing the mixture to reduce (or thicken), and then pouring this over your ribeye or roast.
All that’s left is to rinse and dry the pan. Another tip: never use a seasoned pan to cook acidic foods like tomatoes, as the acid will strip away the seasoning. So remember, don’t cook chili in your perfectly seasoned cast iron pan!
Ross Derby graduated with two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America, with a focus on culinary arts and business management. Previously, he oversaw the opening of a 210-seat brewpub at the Orlando airport that did $23 million in sales. Currently, he co-owns and manages the Iron Tree Restaurant and is the brewmaster for Funky Town Brewery in Florissant.