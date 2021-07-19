DIVIDE • Now in its 23rd year, the Rocky Mountain Fiddle Camp is returning to Camp Golden Bell in August.
Fiddle Camp brings together “big name fiddlers” and amateurs seeking to hone their skills.
The family business launched in 1999 at Camp Shady Brook in Deckers. It has also been held at High Peak Camp in Estes Park, Snow Mountain Ranch near Granby and, since 2019, at Camp Golden Bell near Divide. Except for last year.
“We had to cancel last year because of COVID-19, but I still count it as part of the 23 years,” said Mark Luther, camp founder and director.
The camp website, rmfiddle.com, lists classes for several instruments, including piano, hammered dulcimer and bodhran — an Irish frame drum.
“This camp isn’t just for fiddlers. We teach a number of instruments – guitar, mandolin, cello, bass and bagpipes, which are my favorite,” Luther said.
And wait, there’s more. “I forgot to mention the banjo,” Luther said. “We have world-famous banjo player, Pete Wernick, coming in from Boulder to teach ‘Scruggs-Style’ banjo at the Aug. 1-8 session.”
Classes are open to beginners, novices, intermediate and advanced players. Campers can bring their own instruments or rent them by the week. A few instruments are available without charge.
The camp is split into two, one-week sessions – Aug. 1-8 and Aug. 8-15. There are 14 teachers, providing lessons for swing, old-time and international styles of fiddling; piano accompanimnt, mandolin, cello, Sacred Harp Choir and more. Some of them only teach during one session, so campers are encouraged to look at the schedule before choosing which week to attend.
There are six class periods each day, from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., and campers can sign up for as many as they want. The website states: “No one is expected to go to six classes; it is up to you to schedule practice time, rest time, etc. Level of learning is also self-selected. If after the first day, you wish to move up or down a level, you are welcome to do so.”
Fees ranging from $750 to $950 cover room and board for adults and youths, all classes, concerts, dances, jams, and other events. Scholarships are available.
“Guardians may attend all evening events but do not take daytime classes. An adult parent or guardian may attend daytime classes with children for supervisory purposes,” states the website.
Campers register on the website. As of this writing, there is still room for more campers in each session.
A shuttle is provided for campers flying in to the Denver International Airport, but those who fly in to the Colorado Springs Airport will be responsible for their own transportation.
For videos of past years at camp, check out facebook.com/RockyMountainFiddleCamp.