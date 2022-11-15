Yes, let’s do make the best of what has been the hottest real estate housing market in our lifetime and is now cooled to the point there is not the frenzy of activity we were seeing in the past two years. The fact is most Realtors are still very active right now but have more time to actively serve their clients. At the center of that activity is YOU, the homeseller or buyer. You literally hold the keys to the success of your real estate goals.
At the heart of the housing market is the need for homes because it is something most everyone needs and wants. Understand that no market lasts permanently and there is will always be change in interest rates depending on what the Fed is doing to keep our economy under control. Looking at the statistics of the real estate market in our region including the entire Pikes Peak area furnished by Empire Title Co, it likes like this:
Active Listings October ’22, 2645, Active listings October ’21, 1500. More homes to choose from.
Number of Sales October ’22, 1,000, Number of sales October ’21,1366. Less competition.
Mortgage Interest rate on average October ’22 6.9%, October ’21, 2.5%. More expensive to buy
Average days on market, October ’22, 32 days, October ’21, 10 days. Less competition for buyers
Median Sales Price October ’22, $465,000, Median Sales Price October ’21, $450,000. Sales prices are still up.
A brief summary of the above statistics: Average sales prices are up by 10.6%, median prices up by 10.5%, residential units sold are down by 11.6%, active listings are up 149%, average days on the market 32 days, current average interest rates are 6.9%, as indicated by Empire Title Co.
From the perspective of the chief economist of the National Association of Realtors, “The country is still facing historically low inventory levels of multiple years of underproduction” Not enough homes overall to serve market demand.
In summary of what the real estate market is presently and where it’s heading, a large part of the discussion centers around mortgage rates. Will the rates hold or increase more? Perhaps an equally important question is; are mortgages granted as freely as they were just prior to the Great Recession? The simple answer is that higher credit scores and ability to pay are more stringent than previous high demand markets for borrowers. Because of low inventory of homes sellers still have the upper hand in the market. Buyer demand is still high and home ownership is rated among the highest goals for younger buyers looking to establish wealth over time. Smart buyers will typically see a gain in value over the long run of holding a home purchase for at least 10 years.
Finally, The National Association of Realtors chief economist notes, “just because we are seeing a market correction doesn’t mean we are having a crash.” Some markets nationally will see more of a correction than others depending on just how overheated sales have been; however, the Pikes Peak region continues to have a high demand market that needs more homes. We have already seen a correction the National Association of Realtors mentions so our near future looks as if regional home prices may only fluctuate slightly as we go forward.
As always, feel free to contact me or any member on my team for more in-depth discussions about the local real estate market. See you next time!
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.