Editor’s note: Introducing “From Charis,” a new monthly column by a rotation of writers from Charis Bible College.
You can imagine the looks I receive as the grounds supervisor at Charis Bible College and Andrew Wommack Ministries when people drive by the properties and see me standing outside with my eight-person crew, watering our plethora of plants in the middle of winter. The reality of having a green thumb at 8,465 feet is learning how to garden even when it doesn’t make sense.
Most gardeners think of pulling out the hose on a warm and sunny June day. But here in the City Above the Clouds, we begin watering when it’s just 30 degrees. At this altitude, and with the amount of sunshine we receive, plants are thirsty even when it’s winter. It can be as early as January or February when we begin using a garden hose outside.
In order to maintain the beauty of the nearly 500 acres of land that we refer to here as The Sanctuary, I’ve had to learn some lessons from the land and the climate to make our property a work of art. First of all, fertilizer is a real boost for the 16 different types of greenery on our campus including red twig dogwoods, bugleweeds, ponderosa pines, Russian sage, and a variety of juniper bush plants. Additionally, fertilizers at this altitude are best if they contain a root stimulator, like nitrogen or phosphorus, to establish the root growth needed for the plant to thrive.
Curb appeal on the properties has also been a focus for our team. We have worked hard to remove weeds and rocks and have put in fresh mulch to make the property look neat and well kept.
My team’s mentality is simple: be a good steward of the resources and time given to us. The Bible says in Colossians 3:23, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters” (New International Version). With extra care and detail, we want the people who drive by to look at the landscaping and plants and say, “Wow!”
We hope that as you pass by, you see the beauty God has blessed us with in Woodland Park.
Troy Eisfeld is the grounds supervisor at Charis Bible College and Andrew Wommack Ministries in Woodland Park.