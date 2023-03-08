A series of energy bills introduced into the Colorado Legislature this session is part of a movement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

HB 1134, for instance, would require home warranty service contracts to offer homeowners the option of replacing gas-powered appliances with electric-powered ones.

Another bill, HB 1161, if passed, establishes efficiency standards for appliances such as gas stoves.

Black Hills Energy has set goals to reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions.

“We can only control what we have ownership of,” said Tom Henley, Community Affairs Program Manager. “We can’t control people’s homes, but we can remove the old steel pipes we’ve had in the ground for more than 50-plus years.”

A project begun several years ago, the pipes will be replaced with leak-proof piping, Henley said. The project is part of the Black Hills’ plan to be 80% carbon-free by 2030 and 100% by 2035. “Our plan has to be to the PUC (Public Utilities Commission) by Jan. 1, 2024,” he said.

For consumers, the law would regulate new construction and significant remodels.

“Anywhere there’s an electric or gas appliance, builders are required to make them available for both,” Henley said. “So, if you have a regular furnace that’s run on natural gas, now you have to have an electrical outlet.”

For now, Henley added, there is nothing in the legislation that prohibits natural gas.

“But when we get to retrofit, which is the next logical progression, appliances would be legislated to be retrofitted from gas to electric,” he said.

The homeowner can choose the power source, but the developer would pass the cost along to the customer for installing both options, unless the homeowner chooses only electric.

For Teller County commissioners the move to eliminate gas stoves in Colorado is pie-in-the-sky.

“The goal is to eliminate all greenhouse gases by 2035?” said Commissioner Erik Stone . “So, in 12 years we’re going to eliminate all greenhouse gases?”

For the county, it’s not a done deal. “We’re working with the legislature to get carve-outs,” Stone said. “The legislature did grant local control for municipalities and counties to make amendments to the building code that fits better with Teller County.”

The county has until July 1 to craft a carve-out variance plan.

In El Paso County, Todd Dixon, the mayor of Green Mountain Falls, issued a heads-up to the residents in the January board meeting.

“Some of those bills, if passed, will absolutely have an impact on us,” he said.

Dixon represents the town on the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments where he serves on the legislative committee with Stone. Both men planned a trip last week to the legislature.

“I’m hoping we can score a few amendments on some of these bills to make them more palatable,” Dixon said.

Dixon is concerned about HB 1161.

“Most of our residents are unaware of what’s happening; that bill is going to hit our wallets pretty hard” he said.

For instance, the bill, if passed, would mandate that homeowners and landlords retrofit from gas to electric water heaters equipped with smart meters.

“If there is an overload of electricity on the grid, the utility can shut off the power,” he said. “They’re not going to look at your schedule or anyone else’s.”

To date, the law relates only to new construction or a remodel.

“However, if something fails in the home, to replace it you have to buy one of these new ones,” Dixon said. “It’s ugly; I mean it’s about pulling out your wallet and writing big checks.”

As an engineer, Dixon is scornful of the legislative bills.

“It’s a design-to-fail concept,” he said. “We do not have the electrical supply to deal with the system.”