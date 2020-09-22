Attorneys in the 4th Judicial District received recognition for their Outstanding Trial Team Achievement in the People v. Frazee case. The attorneys were honored at the 49th annual Fall Conference of the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council, a virtual gathering due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
The recognition included a plaque with the names of those on the team: District Attorney Dan May, Jennifer Viehman and Beth Reed; along with team members Stephanie Courtney, Sara Eldridge, Bev Rains, Emily Galindo, Karen Johnston and Kaitlyn Wickwire.
In a trial that was at times emotional, the team of prosecuting attorneys achieved a guilty verdict for Patrick Frazee, who is now serving a life sentence without parole, plus 156 years, for the murder of his fiancée Kelsey Berreth, 29, of Woodland Park. Frazee ran a ranch in Florissant.
Frazee was convicted of beating Berreth to death with a baseball bat in her Woodland Park townhome on Thanksgiving Day 2018. The couple’s infant daughter, Kaylee, was in another room at the time.
The jury in Teller County District Court delivered the verdict Nov. 18, 2019. Frazee, 35, was convicted of: first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder after deliberation, with solicitation; and tampering with a deceased human body.
Berreth’s body has never been found. “Your actions were vicious, senseless, without reason or explanation,” Judge Scott Sells said to Frazee that day.
According to the offender search on the Colorado Department of Corrections, Frazee is in the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility, a men’s only prison in Ordway.
In January, Judge Sells sentenced Krystal Lee, Frazee’s girlfriend, to three years in prison for tampering with physical evidence related to the murder. Lee, who also went by the last name of Kenney, helped Frazee clean up Berreth’s townhome after the murder. Lee was a resident of Idaho at the time. She also faces a year of parole after she is released.
According to the offender search Lee, who is listed under the name Krystal Kenney, is being held at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility.