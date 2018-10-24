Pete Lee had the microphone to himself the evening of Oct. 10 during the time allotted for candidates running to represent State Senate District 11 in the Nov. 6 election.
The district includes the lower Ute Pass communities of Green Mountain Falls, Chipita Park, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Lee is a Democrat whose opponent is the Republican Patrick McIntyre, who did not show up for the forum.
Lee is term-limited after eight years representing House District 18, which also includes lower Ute Pass.
Lee touted his ability to work across the aisle to sponsor bills that made significant changes in the criminal justice system, particularly concerning juvenile justice. “I’ve sponsored bills that change the way education is conducted and bills that deal with energy challenges of Colorado that move us to a more renewable clean-energy economy,” he said.
In the first years as a state representative, Lee sponsored a series of bills to develop apprentice-training programs for graduates entering the job market, particularly in high-tech areas.
“I’ve also worked with legislation to provide opportunities for veterans,” he said. “I want to continue doing this work for the next four years and would appreciate the support of voters in this district so we can keeping moving Colorado forward. Thank you.”
Sponsored by Citizens Project, the forum included candidates running for positions in El Paso County as well as the 5th Congressional District.
Like Lee, Stephany Rose Spaulding was the sole candidate for the position as her opponent, the republican incumbent, Doug Lamborn, declined the invitation to participate.