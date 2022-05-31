If your heritage is Scottish or Scots-Irish, or indeed of any of the other of the seven Celtic Nations, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall (England), Isle of Man, Brittany (France) and Galicia (Spain), or if you own, or just love, that fabric known world-wide as tartan, please join us at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, at St. David of the Hills Episcopal Church in Woodland Park, for a Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan.
The church is located at 36 Edlowe Road, Woodland Park, on Highway 24 just west of the city. Learn more at stdavidofthehills.org.
This year's service will be the inaugural Kirkin’ but the church is hoping to grow participation and make it an annual event held on the first Sunday of June each year. The service will be non-denominational, all are welcome, a bagpiper will be playing, a short presentation on the history of tartan will be given, and tea and coffee, together with some delicious Scottish shortbread, will be served immediately following the service.
Anyone attending is encouraged to wear a kilt or other item of tartan apparel, or to bring articles such as tartan scarves, sashes, or just tartan swatches, to be blessed; if you have none of these, please come along anyway and enjoy the event!
Tartan is perhaps most closely associated with Scotland, in particular with that country’s national dress, the kilt, but in recent decades the use and wearing of tartan has spread, with many clan, family, regional, national, military, corporate, and fashion tartans being woven by mills in the United Kingdom and exported worldwide.
Yes, there is a tartan for everyone to wear and enjoy! Come along and celebrate the tartan with us and maybe learn a little more about that historical cloth, the history of the Kirkin, and Celtic heritage.