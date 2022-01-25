One of the greatest leaders I served with in the Air Force, was Chief Master Sgt. Gary Fraser.
In 2001, we were stationed at Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base, Kuwait. Having to go through bomb searches every time we returned to the base, we felt we were in danger. Imagine the horror as we watched the news coverage of terrorist attacks occurring on 9/11 back at home.
Chief Fraser was an incredible person who genuinely cared for the troops entrusted to our care. He uniquely connected with airmen, and made it a point to speak to every person when passing them if only to say, “Hi.” By doing so, he believed that a person feeling homesick might have their spirits lifted, if only for a moment.
I was with Gary when we found out there had been a terrible mishap at the Udari Range during a military exercise. A bomb had been mistakenly dropped on our American and New Zealand observers during a combat related exercise. Although the unit conducting the exercise wasn’t technically ours, Gary knew he and I were the closest chief and first sergeant to their location. We made the drive to their location and spend the night caring for the team as they dealt with the aftermath of the tragedy and the ensuing scrutiny from the chain of command and the media. Gary was greatly concerned with the emotional state of those who had coordinated the exercise and witnessed its tragic outcome.
Another time, I saw the chief do something unexpected during our monthly “Breakfast With a Chief.” It was always a great opportunity for 12 young airmen to eat breakfast with a chief in an informal setting with no supervisors. During one particular breakfast, the chief stood up and walked around the table and stood behind an airman who was about his same size and build. Sensing the chief standing behind him, you could tell the airman was getting a little nervous. After a few humorous moments, Gary ordered him to stand up and take off his outer shirt. While the troop was unbuttoning, the chief took his shirt off as well and swapped with the young man. He instructed him to don the shirt and Gary likewise put on the airman’s shirt and returned to his seat. We conducted the rest of the breakfast meeting with them each wearing the other’s shirt.
The chief discussed with them their careers and how someday they would be the senior enlisted leaders of the Air Force. In fact, this breakfast was held 21 years ago which means those young airmen are the senior noncommissioned officers of today’s United States Air Force. Throughout that event, you could see the airman slyly look down his sleeve at all the stripes that were on his arm. I imagine to this day he remembers being a chief for an hour.
I doubt Gary Fraser would compare his leadership style with Jesus Christ’s method of dealing with people. However, I have to imagine that Jesus spoke to everyone he encountered when not surrounded by masses. The episodes we see in the gospel narratives show a very compassionate manner in which Jesus dealt with troubled people. This is true whether it was the woman at the well who had been married five times in John 4, the woman caught in adultery in John 8 or when Jesus invited himself for supper at the tax collector Zacchaeus’ house in Luke 19.
You can’t read the gospel accounts without realizing that Jesus Christ believed in people. And for those that are Christian, in a slightly similar manner to the chief giving up his shirt for an hour, Jesus Christ has clothed his followers in His robes of righteousness. As the young man who hadn’t earned chief master sergeant got to wear the stripes for an hour, a born-again believer gets to wear Jesus’ robes of righteousness every day though they didn’t do a single deed to deserve them. We live in the authority of His sacrifice on the cross and He cares about each one of us.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.