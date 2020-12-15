We learned to ski when we were around 5 years old. The routine went something like this: Friday night, we gathered up our ski clothes and hunted down our gear so we were ready to go early Saturday morning. The Igloo cooler was filled with peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches for lunch, plus Dad routinely stashed a six pack of Coke and a bag of Fritos in the car for the ride home.
Winter Park was our family’s favorite destination because there were lots of beginner slopes. Regardless of the weather, the rule was “layer, layer, layer.” Two layers of socks, long underwear beneath our snowsuits, a pair of light gloves under heavy ones and a sweatshirt under our jackets. In those days, fabrics weren’t fancy like they are now. We didn’t have high performance windproof or waterproof gear or synthetic, thin-shelled liner gloves. We stuffed a scarf in our jacket pockets in case it was windy and took along our old-style goggles. As the day warmed up, we’d shed a layer and keep skiing until the lifts closed.
Those layers came in handy and we were prepared for the conditions on the mountain. That layering habit stayed with me into adulthood. I’m always aware that Colorado’s weather changes quickly so I still throw an extra jacket in the car.
Recently, I read a New York Times article about how the metaphor of layering can be used to illustrate our country’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture 10 slices of Swiss cheese layered together as if stacked upon one another in a row. Each slice has holes but the holes don’t naturally align from one slice to the next. Each slice represents a layer of protection against COVID-19, in other words, a step to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The first layer in the stack symbolizes “maintaining a six-foot distance from other people.” COVID-19 spreads quickly when people are in close proximity to one another, so physical distancing is essential. But physical distancing isn’t always possible, thus, there’s a hole in the slice of cheese. Next, add mask-wearing as the next step to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue by adding steps like hand-washing, quarantining and vaccinations.
Just as Swiss cheese has holes, each layer might have flaws that allow problems to continue. The holes in each layer increase the chance that an accident or mishap occurs. Even worse, when the holes in the slices line up, the potential for problems increases substantially. Additional layers can stop the problem or allow problems to arise or continue — so the more layers, the better.
This model was first defined by professors James Reason and Dante Orlandella when they published the Swiss Cheese Model of accident causation in 2000. Professionals refined the model by adding complexity and precision to analyze airplane accidents, rocket failures, car accidents and many other problems. Since 2000, the model has been adapted for use in risk analysis, risk management, and process improvement in industries such as engineering, aerospace, aviation safety and emergency management to name a few.
Although there are some research studies about how COVID-19 is spread and ways to contain it, these early findings are only the first step to fully understand this coronavirus. Medical research will continue for many years to fully determine the causes, prevention and treatment of the disease. Currently, some health care professionals are using the Swiss Cheese model to educate the public about the known methods for slowing the pandemic. It’s a useful way to examine our habits and ensure that each of us is doing everything we can to eliminate the pandemic.
The Swiss cheese model is a good reminder that there is no one method for protecting people from this coronavirus. To be as safe as possible, follow as many of the methods on the cheese slices because as the model illustrates, layers matter, even off the ski slopes.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years.