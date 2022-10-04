Lawrence Cowan has been named administrator of Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park.
Former director of the Cripple Creek Care Center, Cowan was let go when the board of Southwest Teller County Health Service District closed the facility June 15.
One of more than 300 nursing homes that shut the doors in the past year, the facility had served the community in southern Teller County for nearly 50 years.
At the time, Cowan cited the lack of staff, particularly licensed nurses, along with vaccine mandates, for the closing.
Cowan found homes for the 33 residents before the center closed. Sixteen are in seven facilities in Fremont County, four came to Forest Ridge, eight to facilities in Colorado Springs, two to Castle Rock and three to Lakewood.
“I went to see every one of them in their new home, some of them several times,” Cowan said. “In 35 years of working in the business I’ve never been through this. I never want to do it again.”
During the last nine months at the care center, Cowan, who is a registered nurse, and Kayla Cox, certified nurse’s assistant, worked the night shift together. During the day, he continued his regular duties as the administrator.
“I was impressed with Lawrence at the care center in Cripple Creek and his commitment to the residents,” said Bob Schleicher, founder and owner of Forest Ridge, speaking by telephone. “After the center closed, I hired Lawrence as a consultant; he is a leader who will continue my vision for care at Forest Ridge.”
Along with Cowan, Schleicher hired Cox, the CNA. “Lawrence is absolutely phenomenal, a team player who is supportive and has no problem helping out,” Cox said. “That’s why I followed him.”
At Forest Ridge, Cox continues the role she had in Cripple Creek. “I do resident care and keep relationships with the residents, who are like family,” she said.
Cowan and Cox are two of 113 employees at Forest Ridge, which is also a temporary rehabilitation facility. The staff includes Dawn Bohnen, Lisa Dunston-Higgs and Wendy Peel, directors of nursing, administration/marketing and activities, respectively.
In addition to rehabilitation recovery services, Forest Ridge provides long-term skilled nursing, memory and palliative/hospice care.
Forest Ridge accepts payment through Medicaid and some private insurance, in addition to Medicare for rehabilitation services. As well, Cowan is in the process of signing a contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“It’s important that we care for our military here,” Schleicher said.
For Cowan, Forest Ridge is a continuation of a career dedicated to providing safety and comfort in the aging process. “My focus is the residents; I just want what’s best for them,” he said. “I am overwhelmed by the opportunity to still serve the residents and the people of our community in Teller County.”