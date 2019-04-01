A 32-year-old Florissant man was booked into the Teller County Jail after law enforcement officials discovered a butane hash oil lab at a home in the Indian Creek subdivision.
Teller deputies responded the afternoon of March 22 to a home at 826 Chipita Creek Trail in Florissant after receiving information about an illegal marijuana operation, according to a statement issued last week by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon observing “large totes containing processed marijuana and a butane hash oil lab on the back porch in plain view,” deputies secured the location and obtained a search warrant after no one would answer the door, according to the statement.
Eventually, a man in the home, Andrew Wilson, came to the door and was detained, according to the sheriff’s statement.
The statement says Teller County Patrol deputies, Drug Enforcement Administration agents and the Teller County Narcotics Team executed the search warrant and found a functioning butane hash oil lab and related equipment. Law enforcement officials also found several boxes of butane cans; more than 100 pounds of marijuana “shake,” used for manufacturing hash oil; and more than two pounds of hash oil, or “shatter.” The shatter alone was valued at more than $73,000, according to deputies.
Wilson was booked into the Teller County Jail for offenses relating to marijuana and marijuana concentrate, and extraction of marijuana concentrate. Both are drug felonies.
Wilson’s bond was set at $50,000. According to booking records, he has not been released at time of press.
This investigation is ongoing and other arrests could follow, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Those with any information about this case should contact TCSO at 687-9652. Reporting parties may remain anonymous.