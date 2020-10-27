The scene is haunting. A young man experiencing emotional trauma exhibits signs of hallucinating, suspects there are people in his house and calls 911.
A police officer arrives and knocks on the screen door. “May I come in?” the officer says.
Allowed entrance to the house, the officer finds the man distraught, pacing within a circle of newspapers, a boundary of safety. The officer talks soothingly in an attempt to establish empathy and rapport with the man who says he has Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism.
A second scenario involves a Woodland Park police officer checking on a Douglas County deputy who didn’t show up for work. The deputy, Susan, is intoxicated and sitting on the floor of her home with an open bottle nearby. Susan has just learned that her husband, also an officer, has been having an affair. The couple has a small child who isn’t in the home at the time.
The officer, who is permitted to enter the home, listens to Susan tell her story of grief and anger. However, he doesn’t notice the gun a few feet away from Susan as she talks.
The scenarios were part of a two-day Crisis Intervention Team training exercise held in Woodlland Park for law enforcement officers from Woodland Park Police Department earlier this month.
“There are times when we deal with somebody intoxicated, people with mental health problems, veterans with PTSD,” said Commander Ryan Holzwarth. “We should be training officers with CIT (crisis intervention team) because it’s at the forefront of what we deal with daily,”
The training is led by Jeff Santelli of Denver-based J.C. Santelli Training and Consulting LLC, and Attila Denes. Both are retired Douglas County law enforcement officers and are co-authors, in collaboration with researchers from Harvard Medical School, of a paper on the efficacy of crisis intervention.
The findings were published in 2017 in the peer-reviewed journal Psychiatric Services under the title “Specialized Police-Based Mental Health Crisis Response: The First 10 Years of Colorado’s Crisis Intervention Team Implementation.”
Each subject in the training exercise is played by an actor hired by Santelli to heighten the drama of the incidents. The officers in the scenes are critiqued by their colleagues as part of the overall training.
“One of the great paradoxes of crisis intervention is that by having a less authoritative, less forceful, more compassionate and empathetic response, we actually end up exerting more influence than if we used the traditional law enforcement model,” Denes said. “It’s really not rocket science; it’s just talking to people.”
The training, as a professional exercise for law enforcement, was founded in 1987.
“Law enforcement was late to come to this but the intervention model has spread across the world, along with other psychiatric models,” Denes said. “But the CIT is probably one of the most direct interventions because the responding officer is actually the practitioner, the one employing the de-escalation skills to try to bring the crisis back to a manageable level.”
For the police department, the training is needed due to the changing culture, where officers must deal with all types of situations.
“We want to have our officers trained so we can help our community rather than saying ‘it’s not our problem,’” he said.