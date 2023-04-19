Pine Valley Ranch Park is about an hour drive north of Woodland Park. While it gets a fair amount of visitation from the Denver area, it’s worth the drive. This area is about 1,000 feet lower, so it tends to be warmer and more snow free than Teller County.

To reach Pine Valley from Woodland Park, drive north on Highway 67 for about 23 miles to Deckers, then continue northward on County Road 126. Drive along the winding paved mountain for about 15 miles to the small town of Buffalo Creek. Continue on a very scenic stretch along the South Platte River through another small town named Pine, then for about another 3.5 miles to a signed turnoff for Pine Valley Ranch Park. Turn left on Crystal Lake Rd. and drive for about another mile to the end of the road at a large parking area and trailhead.

From the parking area hike west and cross a river, the North Fork of the South Platte, and continue towards Pine Lake. Bear left and swing around the south side of the lake, passing Park View Trail on the left. Make note of this spot as the loop will return here. Continue along the lake for about a quarter mile to its west end, starting in April look for Pasque Flowers. Bear left on Buck Gulch Trail and hike southward through scattered woodland. After about 2.5 miles reach a small parking area at the Buck Gulch Trailhead.

Turn left on signed Skipper Trail and hike eastward. Pass through an exposed rocky area, then across a gulch, and after about a mile hit a four-way intersection. Turn left on signed Strawberry Jack Trail, where openings created by the Buffalo Creek Fire afford some nice views of Mount Evans and Bierstadt 14ers to the west. Look for birds that prefer this type of open landscape, like Say’s Phoebe, Western Bluebird and Turkey Vulture.

Travel northward for about 1.25 miles and bear right on signed Park View Trail. After about a half mile reach a wonderful staircase where the route drops dramatically about 500 feet over the next half mile, returning to Pine Lake. Turn right to continue about another quarter mile back across the river and to the parking area.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.