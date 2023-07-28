"We Will Rock You," the latest theatrical offering from the partnership between Cripple Creek's Butte Theater and the Funky Little Theater Co., does just what the title implies. It will rock you.

The musical is set in a future dominated by Globalsoft, which has turned people's minds into "internet goo goo." Music has been eliminated, relegating it to the status of legend.

That legend is being kept alive by the Dreamer, his chick and the Bohemians. That makes them hunted by the evil Killer Queen and Commander Khashoggi, delightfully portrayed by Mike Green.

The dialogue throughout is clever, peppered with enough music lyrics to max out the cyber citizens' external hard drives. But while the dialogue is wonderful, it's the music that carries the show.

And this cast gives you the music. Music director Annie Durham and the entire cast give the audience the royal treatment amid the repertoire of Queen.

"I love Queen and I think the jukebox musicals are making a resurgence right now," director Chris Medina said. "I thought it would be a fun change to bring this to the Butte.'

Medina had originally planned this production for the summer of 2020, but the pandemic wiped it out like it wiped everything out. I'm sure Killer Queen was behind that, too.

"When (Butte Theater manager) Zach (Sztanyo) and I began formulating ideas for this season, this was an easy call for us," Medina said.

To live up to Queen requires the performer to bring the energy, and this cast does just that. Particularly dynamic was Wyatt King Lysenko at Brittney Spears (the Bohemians are keeping the rebel archive alive, but they don't quite understand it all).

"If I were to direct this show again in 10 or 20 years, this will always be the cast that they will have to beat," Medina said. "They're one of a kind."