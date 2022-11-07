It didn’t seem fair to Hildred Davis that the late Janet Whitmore did not have a headstone to mark her burial in Woodland Park Cemetery. Therefore, she turned to Steve Plutt, member of the Ute Pass Historical Society and the go-to guy for headstone projects.
Intrigued by the story of someone who once served as the town clerk, Plutt commissioned a headstone to be designed and crafted by Tim Carr at Rocky Mountain Memorials in Colorado Springs.
Last month, Plutt, with Davis by his side, placed the stone at the gravesite in the cemetery.
“It’s exciting to me,” said Davis, who discovered the unmarked grave while visiting the grave of her late husband, Charles Davis, who died in November 2021. “It got me to thinking,” she said.
Davis remembers talking to Whitmore when she owned a popular antique store “behind the drug store across from The Cowhand,” she said, referring to the iconic Western store in downtown Woodland Park.
Along with commissioning the headstone, Plutt found a narrative about the woman who died Dec. 20, 1967, at the age of 81.
Born May 21, 1886, in Red Cliff, Whitmore was the fourth of six children born to Kenneth and Jane Cameron. When she was eight, the family moved to Lawrence in the Cripple Creek/Victor Gold Rush District, where her father was a miner.
For the most part, she continued living in Teller County for the next 73 years until her death. In 1918, she lived with her mother at 220 S. Second St. in Victor. “Janet worked as a clerk at the First National Bank of Cripple Creek,” Plutt said. “Her mother owned that house from 1915 until 1960.”
Plutt discovered that Whitmore was a real estate agent as well as a reporter for a weekly paper — he thinks it was the Gold Rush newspaper, but he’s not sure. (The Gold Rush was the sister paper of the Ute Pass Courier, now Pikes Peak Courier.)
Davis recalled that Whitmore was a member of the Woodland Park Home Demonstration Club and the Snowflake Chapter No. 153 Order of the Eastern Star.
Along with civic and business commitments, Plutt found that Whitmore loved playing bridge with Woodland Park’s Kinnikinnik Bridge Club, the Bridge O-Rama Club and the Wednesday Bridge Club.
She was a past Woodland Park Parents Teachers Association President, a parishioner at Father Michael Kavanagh’s Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church and a secretary of the Catholic Women’s Club.
Because of the interest Davis took in honoring a citizen of Woodland Park, the city’s history received an infusion of historical narrative.
“These people need to be remembered,” Davis said. “That’s all there is to it.”