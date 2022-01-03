A scenic Pikes Peak region lake is finally ready for its typical ice fishing legions. Atypical was how long it took for Eleven Mile State Park’s wintry cap to cover the water.
According to a news release, the park’s manager, Darcy Mount, reported the ice-over on Dec. 19. That’s reportedly the latest in five years.
The late start to ice fishing is due to warmer temperatures and “battering” winds, the release said. It cited National Weather Service data showing the average temperature for Lake George hovering around 19 degrees through Dec. 20. That was closer to 29 degrees this year.
Eleven Mile counts more than 46,000 visitors in the wintertime. On weekends, hundreds of ice fishing huts can be seen across the lake, Mount said in the release, which cautioned “there is no such thing as safe ice.”
Said Mount: “Cold temperatures and altitude contribute to more medical calls than we see all summer. ... Know before you go.”
