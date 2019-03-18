Lee Reed specializes in searching landfills for human remains as well as evidence linked to crimes.
Retired after 34 years in law enforcement in Texas, Reed assesses landfills for NecroSearch International. The organization is currently looking for the body of Kelsey Berreth, who is believed to have been murdered in her Woodland Park townhome by her fiancé, Patrick Frazee.
Reed developed the technique for searching landfills. “We have a methodical and calculated way to help identify where law enforcement is looking in the cell of the landfill,” he said.
A landfill is an architecturally-designed underground building, he said. “It is very compressed, air-and water-tight, so it will not pollute the water table,” he said.
As a law enforcement officer, Reed worked on a case in Texas in which a woman’s body was believed to be buried in a landfill. “We went out there for a day, looked around but eventually found her on the side of the road, where she had been murdered,” Reed said. “I thought there’s got to be a way to search a landfill so I started studying it, riding trash trucks out there to the landfill.”
Eventually, he joined NecroSearch International. “I figured out a way to determine where in the cell the item is by using algorithms,” he said. “There are only two officers in the nation who do this — the other one is in Michigan, and I trained him.”
Landfill searches are complicated. “Most people don’t realize that when you talk about a cell that is 20 feet deep, 100 feet wide and 100 feet long — when you start unpacking that you’re taking down about an 80-story building, straight up,” he said.
Reed does the initial assessment of landfill searches. “We come in and say where we project it is in the cell, and say ‘Here’s how much trash you’re going to have to remove to get to it,’” he said. “’And here’s how long it’s going to take, and here’s your cost factor, and here’s the equipment you’re going to need.’”
Most searches take a crew of 10 searching eight hours a day. “That’s the benchmark we use,” he said.
Reed has a track record. “This one is my 51st search and I’ve been successful on 40,” he said. “I’ve done thousands of assessments and if the probability of finding anything is zero, I say it’s not worth the expense.”
The variables for success include lack of log sheets or if a transfer station is not up-to-date.
NecroSearch International is based in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Highlands Ranch. “We only do searches for law enforcement, not the public,” Reed said.
Founded in 1988, NecroSearch International is a 501 (3)(9) nonprofit organization. “We’re a combination of scientists and law enforcement,” he said. “The ground tells us where the grave could be — not necessarily how the body decomposed ... .”
While Reed’s expertise is landfills, the 55-member organization includes botanists, archaeologists, anthropologists, geologists, geophysicists, hydrologists, entomologists, in addition to law enforcement. “We have search experience and a drone expert who is also a photographer for National Geographic,” he said.
THE SCIENCE OF LANDFILLS
Landfill architecture is the source of a degree in some universities. “The problem is that the architecture is never supposed to come out, so law enforcement comes in and says ‘How can we take it out?’” Reed said.
Landfill architecture is built in layers that include liners, clay and gravel, which must be removed before investigators start going through the trash, he said.
A landfill is not a dump. “I’m old enough to remember when you just took your trash out there, pushed dirt over everything and dug another hole,” Reed said. “Each person in America creates 4.8 pounds of trash every day.”
Reed looks back fondly on the old days when people recycled, albeit, unknowingly. “We had glass bottles that were re-used. Think about it — things were made to be fixed, not to be thrown away,” he said. “Most of the trash in landfills today is plastic bottles of all types. I’ve pulled out newspapers that were 20 years old; they were white as ever, that’s how tight a landfill is.”
Remarking on a retirement venture that sprung from an old case in Texas, Lee chuckled. “I never thought I’d be remembered for my law enforcement career as the guy who could pull trash,” he said.