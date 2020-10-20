By Danny Summers
The NBA was supposed to open its 75th season today (Oct. 21) but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed things until at least Dec. 25.
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat to win the championship recently. It was the 17th title in Lakers franchise history, tying them with the Boston Celtics for the most all time.
I was raised in Southern California and am a lifelong Lakers fan. That will not win many popularity contests in the Centennial State.
I don’t follow the Lakers with nearly the same passion as I once did. The 1980s was a great time to be a Lakers fan when “Showtime” was front and center.
The NBA has changed a lot since then. It just doesn’t have the same appeal to me that it once did. I won’t get into all the reasons why here, but let’s just say I enjoy watching sports as a release, not to hear a player or broadcaster’s view on politics or social issues.
I became a Lakers fan in the late 1960s around age 5. Wilt Chamberlain was traded to the team before the start of the 1968 season, and with Jerry West and Elgin Baylor the Lakers advanced to the NBA finals that season. They lost in seven games to the Celtics. It was Boston’s 11th championship in 13 years.
By the way, did you know that Jerry West is the NBA logo? Yes, he is the actual image. Check it out!
The Lakers have played for an NBA championship in every decade since they entered the league in 1948. They have a Finals record of 17-15.
The Denver Nuggets have not enjoyed nearly the same success as the Lakers. The Nuggets entered the NBA in 1976 and have never advanced to the Finals. That’s 44 seasons of futility and frustration. The Lakers, on the other hand, have made the Finals 17 times since 1980, winning the whole enchilada 11 times.
I am not bashing the Nuggets. Just pointing out facts. To be fair, the Nuggets did play in the last-ever American Basketball League (ABA) championship series in 1976. Coached by Larry Brown, the Nuggets lost to the New York Nets in six games.
The Nuggets, you might recall, were an original member of the ABA, which began in 1966.
Other Colorado major league sports teams have struggled over the years. The Colorado Rockies have been around since 1993 and have never won a World Series. They were swept by the Boston Red Sox in 2007.
It took the Denver Broncos 38 seasons to win their first Super Bowl. They defeated the Green Bay Packers in 1998.
The Colorado Avalanche have not advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals since 2001, when they defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games.
Major college sports teams in Colorado have also had a rough go of it, as well. The Colorado Buffaloes have never played for the NCAA men’s basketball championship, and the school’s football team won its only national title in 1990.
Even for all the success the Colorado College hockey team has enjoyed, it has not won an NCAA title since 1957. It last played for an NCAA championship in 1996.
I feel your pain, all you die-hard sports fans here in the Pikes Peak region and around the state. My California Angels have won just one World Series in 60 seasons. My Los Angeles Dodgers have not won a World Series since 1988. My Los Angeles Rams have not won a Super Bowl since 2001. Tough times, indeed.
Maybe that’s why the Lakers have always had a special place in my heart. It seems they never go too many years without winning a championship.
The late Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi once said, “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.” While I don’t totally agree with his statement, it sure is nice when my teams win.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.