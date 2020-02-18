Lake George Gem & Mineral Club has announced its scholarship program for high school students from Teller and Park counties who are progressing to a college course of study in Earth science. Scholarships are up to $1,000 to be used to defray costs of tuition, books or lab fees.
Applicants must be a senior in a secondary school program in Teller or Park counties with a demonstrated history of interest in the study of Earth sciences and enrolled and in good standing in an established course of study toward a degree in Earth sciences at an accredited university or college.
To apply, send a short half- to one-page typewritten explanation of interest in the Earth sciences and what the scholarship would be used for (include course costs/expenses) and the applicant’s overall goal in this course of study to VicePres@LGGMClub.org. Applications must be received or postmarked no later than April 1 to be considered. Late applications will not be accepted.
Proceeds from the annual Gem & Mineral Show held in Lake George every August are used to fund these scholarships.
“This year we have the financial capacity for more than two scholarships of up to $1,000 each, explained John Rakowski, vice president of the Lake George Gem & Mineral Club. Call Rakowski at 719-748-3861 with questions about this scholarship application.
Earth scientists work in government, teaching, earthquake or volcano study, mining industry, water resources, the petroleum industry and even afford entry into space research programs. Specialties like geophysics require exceptional math and computer skills.